Meet the ‘scambassadors’ and sign up to become a ‘friend against scams’

As part of National Scams Awareness Month (June), the council is asking residents to sign up to become a ‘friend against scams’.

The Isle of Wight Against Scams Partnership (IWASP), of which the council is a lead partner, is supporting the National Trading Standards Scams Team with its campaign to attract one million ‘Friends Against Scams’ by 2020.

Raising awareness about scams and the harm they can do is a priority of the partnership so the council is asking Island residents to go online and sign up.

The ‘scambassadors’

The national campaign already has the support of four ‘scambassadors’ in Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, council CEO John Metcalfe and Cabinet member for public protection Cllr Tig Outlaw, all of whom have signed up to be a ‘Friend Against Scams’.

Bob Seely, Isle of Wight MP, said,

“This initiative is about sharing a consistent message across the Island about staying safe in your own home and preventing yourself and others from becoming a victim of scams. “I would urge residents to sign up to the scheme and encourage friends and neighbours to do so too, to make sure rogue traders and scammers understand that as a community, the Isle of Wight is standing up against this crime.”

Outlaw: “Our partners are able to support you”

Cabinet member for public protection, Tig Outlaw, said:

“We are doing a number of things on the Island to make sure people do not fall foul to scammers, from working with our media partners to flag up any new reported scams to training our partners – including the fire service, police, Age UK, Southern Housing, Action on Hearing Loss and the Citizens Advice team – to be scam aware so you can be confident that if you do have concerns, our partners are able to support you.”

Find out more

To learn more about scams and how you can help to keep not just yourself but older or more vulnerable family, friends or neighbours safe, sign up to be a Friend Against Scams – it might stop somebody you know or care for losing thousands of pounds to criminals.

Please visit the Website.

Reporting a scam

For advice on scams call the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 03454 04 05 06.

To report a scam call Action Fraud: 0300 123 2040.

For more information on current scams on the Island, please visit the council’s trading standards Website or visit the iWasp Website.