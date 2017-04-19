Memorial service for Isle of Wight Rifles who fell during April 1917

Ed shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

The Ventnor Royal British Legion First World War One Committee will be holding a Memorial Event on the afternoon of Sunday 23rd April 2017 at St Catherine’s Church, Ventnor which the Lord Lieutenant will attend.

This commemorates those of the Isle of Wight Rifles who died in April 1917. The Regiment was heavily involved in the battle of Gaza in the then-Palestine.

There were also three Ventnor born men who died in the battle of Arras in France.

Music will begin at 2.30pm and the main ceremony will start at 3pm when the Lord Lieutenant arrives.

Quintisle and the NHS Nightingale Choir will provide the music and the Mayor of Ventnor and others will read relevant poems. Local children will plant crosses to commemorate the ten Ventnor men.

The Committee has been organising a series of commemorations over the four years of the 100th anniversary of war which honour all the Ventnor men who died.

Image: adamkr under CC BY 2.0