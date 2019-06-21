Mermaid Gin release new Pink Gin bottle

Just three months after the successful re-launch of Mermaid Gin, the Isle of Wight Distillery has introduced Mermaid Pink Gin.

The gin is presented in the same, strikingly sculpted, bottle as Mermaid – albeit decorated in shades of pink, including the appropriately named ‘Living Coral’, 2019’s Colour of the Year. The bottle is again 100% plastic-free, with a wood topped cork and, now, a unique plant-based tamper proof seal.

Strawberries from Arreton Valley

Distilled using strawberries from the micro-climate of the Island’s Arreton Valley – a rich and fertile valley that receives some of the best sunshine levels in the UK – the gin itself also has a gentle pink hue.

To create it, the strawberries are steeped in the distillery’s signature smooth yet complex gin for four days. Then, half is removed to be distilled and eventually added back to the remaining infusion – lending the gin a refreshing and intensely aromatic, strawberry flavour.

No added sugar

As with the original gin, there remains a fragrant hint of the locally foraged rock samphire, the freshness of lemon zest and pepperiness from grains of paradise. With no added sugar, the gin is substantially less sweet than many on the market.

The launch follows a period of intense activity for the distillery. Sales of Mermaid Gin have risen by over 110% since its new bottle was launched and this Pink Gin is designed to make the most of the summer outdoor drinking season.

Xav: “The next big step for us”

Xavier Baker, co-founder at the Isle of Wight Distillery said:

“The trade and consumer response to Mermaid’s new bottle has been amazing and has obviously kept us all very busy! However, we’ve significantly invested in the distillery’s future and Pink represents the next big step for us.



“The pink gin category’s still got masses of potential, both here and abroad, so we’re confident our unique Island take on it will be a big hit.”

Mermaid Pink Gin is available to purchase at The Isle of Wight Distillery shop or Leslie’s Nutshell in Ventnor.