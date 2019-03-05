Isle of Wight Distillery scales up with new Mermaid Gin bottle

Ginnie shares this latest news on behalf of Isle of Wight Distillery. Ed

The Isle of Wight Distillery is pleased to announce that its new Mermaid Gin bottle is now available to purchase.

The stunning sculpted bottle is the result of a year-long redesign project headed up by Distillery founders Xavier Baker and Conrad Gauntlett.

The pair aimed to create a stunning, environmentally friendly, bottle, using 100% plastic-free materials. With extensive research and drawing on a wealth of expertise, the new bottle is created exclusively from sustainable, recyclable materials. The bottle was designed to be repurposed, with brilliant colours and a striking shape.

In addition to this, the Distillery will soon be piloting a refill scheme, enabling Island customers to have bottles refilled on site. In doing so, they hope to provide their Island customers with both economic and ecological benefits.

Gauntlett: Overwhelmingly warm response from Islanders

On the new bottle, Conrad Gauntlett, co-director and owner of The Mermaid Bar and the Wishing Well, said,

“We would like to say a huge thank you to Islanders and Island businesses for all the support they have shown us over the years. The warm response we have had to our spirits (especially Mermaid Gin) has been really overwhelming and we hope our customers will welcome this development.”

Baker: Capturing essence of our beautiful Island

Speaking about the extensive development and plans for the future, co-director Xavier Baker explained,

“We worked hard to create a brand-new bespoke Mermaid bottle, trying to capture the essence of our beautiful Island by representing the sea, mermaids and our marine environment – with sustainability a key focus. “This is a very exciting time for us as Mermaid Gin gains recognition on the mainland and overseas. We hope our Island customers will be as proud and excited by the new bottle as we are.”

Mermaid Gin still crafted using same distinct recipe

While the bottle design has changed dramatically, Mermaid Gin is still crafted using the same distinct recipe.

The small batch gin is hand-crafted, distilled and bottled at the Isle of Wight Distillery using ten ethically sourced botanicals, including rock samphire foraged from Island cliffs, Boadicea hops from Ventnor Botanic Garden and locally grown elderflower.

All other Isle of Wight Distillery spirits – Mermaid Vodka, HMS Victory Rum and HMS Victory Gin – will continue to be sold in the original Nocturne bottle.