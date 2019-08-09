Met Office cancel one of its Isle of Wight weather warnings

Anyone looking out of the window will understand why the weather warning was withdrawn. But only one of them.

Earlier in the week, the Met Office issued two severe weather warnings, one for heavy rain and the other for stiong winds.

The warning for heavy rain has been withdrawn but the warning for wind from 3pm today (Friday) and all day tomorrow is still in place.

According to the Met Office forecast, some areas of the Island will see rain, but not at the levels previously announced.

Friday, 9th August, 2019 10:07am

