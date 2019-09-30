Met Office issue severe weather warning for the Isle of Wight

According to the Met Office the weather is going to be very wet on Tuesday, with a severe weather warning for heavy rain on the Isle of Wight.

The warning, valid from 6am to 8pm on Tuesday reads:

Heavy showers are expected to affect south Wales and southwest England on Tuesday morning then other parts of southern England during the day, peaking across the southeast during the afternoon. These will become slow-moving for a time with some very large rainfall totals possible in a few places. Whilst many places will see showers, the majority of places will see only relatively small rainfall accumulations. The highest rainfall accumulations are only likely to occur in a few spots where the showers become slow-moving, with 40-50 mm possible in only a couple of hours. Lightning and some hail may also prove additional hazards for one or two locations. The showers will clear from the west and the north later in the afternoon but persist in the southeast into the evening.

The Environment Agency also have a flood warning in place today (Monday) which extends into Tuesday with updates expected this evening.

Image: © Jamie Russell Island Visions Photography