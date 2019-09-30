Video: Flood alert for the Isle of Wight as spring tides return

Following on from Sunday’s high tides and flooding, the Environment Agency has issued another flood alert for the Isle of Wight.

The alert reads:

On Monday 30th September 2019 at 12:47, the forecast tide level at Cowes is high, but is much more typical of a normal high spring tide.

The forecast tide level is 4.72 metres Chart Datum (2.13 mAOD). Winds are light South Westerly Force 3.

Whilst some minor flood impacts could affect sea front roads, car parks and esplanades for an hour either side of high water, the tide is unlikely to cause significant disruption.

Property near the floating bridge at Cowes may wish to keep flood protection installed as a precautionary measure.