Video: Flood alert for the Isle of Wight as spring tides return

Residents near the Cowes floating bridge may wish to keep flood protection installed as a precautionary measure, say the Environment Agency.

flood alert map for the Isle of Wight showing where high tides will affect areas

Following on from Sunday’s high tides and flooding, the Environment Agency has issued another flood alert for the Isle of Wight.

The alert reads:

On Monday 30th September 2019 at 12:47, the forecast tide level at Cowes is high, but is much more typical of a normal high spring tide.

The forecast tide level is 4.72 metres Chart Datum (2.13 mAOD). Winds are light South Westerly Force 3.

Whilst some minor flood impacts could affect sea front roads, car parks and esplanades for an hour either side of high water, the tide is unlikely to cause significant disruption.

Property near the floating bridge at Cowes may wish to keep flood protection installed as a precautionary measure.

The warning extends into Tuesday,

On Tuesday afternoon (01/10/2019) at 13:20, forecast levels are a little higher.

An update will follow later tonight for Tuesday.

Flooding in East Cowes
Many parts of the Isle of Wight were affected by high tides on Sunday, Robert Lipscombe shared this video taken at East Cowes Esplanade.

