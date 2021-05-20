Met Office update weather warning for 60mph winds and heavy rain

The Met Office have updated their weather warning for the Isle of Wight over the next two days

Originally valid from 6pm tonight (Thursday), the warning has been brought forward to 3pm.

The warning, which is valid until 9pm on Friday, reads:

An unusually deep area of low pressure for the time of year will move slowly eastwards across a central swathe of the UK during Thursday night and Friday. In addition to some heavy rain, this low will bring with it a spell of relatively high winds. The windiest conditions will start to affect south Wales and southwest England Thursday late afternoon and evening before spreading across southern England Thursday night and early Friday. Inland, gusts up to 45 to 50 mph are expected at times whilst over coasts and hills gusts will reach as much as 55 to 60 mph. These high winds then slowly ease from the west during Friday.

