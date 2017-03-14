Mixed signals on whether IW NHS heading to Special Measures

OnTheWight broke the story in May 2016 that a financial crisis at the IW NHS Trust and CCG led to emergency measures and a national body drafting in a consultant to swiftly build a Financial Recovery Plan.

A Turnaround Director was imposed on the Trust by NHS Improvement, but almost a year later it’s now being reported the Trust may be heading towards a Special Measures rating from the CQC.

Conditions imposed by CQC

At the end of last year the Care Quality Commission imposed a number of conditions on the IW NHS Trust.

They demanded it make immediate improvements to its community mental health service and mental health inpatient services.

No rating yet, say CQC

The CQC has since issued a draft report on IW NHS Trust performance with recommendations. The Trust are currently checking it for “factual accuracy”.

A spokesperson for the CQC told OnTheWight this morning (Tuesday) that no rating (Special Measures or otherwise) had yet been applied to the Trust, adding that the final report is not due out until next month (April).

Is Improvement Director a signal?

Phillipa Slinger, an Improvement Director with NHS Improvement (NHSI), has joined the Isle of Wight NHS Trust to provide assistance through the current difficult times.

It’s worth noting that both the CQC and NHS Improvement confirmed to OnTheWight that the appointment of an Improvement Director did not always mean a Trust was in Special Measures.

NHS Chief: “Got to get through any rumour that’s coming out there”

That said, IW NHS Trust Chief Executive, Karen Baker, used apparently contradictory language this morning on IW Radio,

She first said,

“I think Special Measures is a blow – and that’s what I want to say to our staff, we’ve got to get through, ummm, any rumour that’s coming out there to make sure that we really improve our services.”

Baker: Special Measure “not confirmed”

Then later, Ms Baker said it was “not confirmed” that IW NHS would go into Special Measures. They were looking at the report for factual accuracy, then the report would be sent back to the CQC, who will then make a recommendation to NHS Improvement.

She said going into Special Measures would be a good thing, later adding,

“If we go … if we did go into Special Measures, we’d get additional support, so we’d get an improvement director … we’d get other teams to come in and help us.”

Whatever the outcome of the end report, it’s clear there are problems at the Trust and our thoughts are with all those on the front line, who despite this, continue to provide Islanders with treatment and health care 24 hours a day.

