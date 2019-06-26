Million Dollar Bash teams up with Playlist for Life as world’s first dementia-friendly festival confirmed

Bill shares this great news about All Wight Now’s Million Dollar Bash. Ed

Million Dollar Bash, the Island festival to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic 1969 Isle of Wight Festival, is to partner with leading UK charity Playlist of Life, as it stages the world’s first ‘dementia friendly’ festival in August.

The Bash has a quality bill for the festival on Saturday, 31st August, including folk-rock legend Richard Thompson, rockers Wishbone Ash, ex-Fairport Convention star Ashley Hutchins’ ‘Dylancentric’ all-star band and 1969 Isle of Wight veterans Julie Felix, and Dick Taylor and Phil May of The Pretty Things.

Organisers All Wight Now announced last week its intention to make the event dementia friendly and now details can be revealed.

Playlist for Life

Playlist for Life encourages those battling with the symptoms of dementia to counter those symptoms through a playlist of favourite tracks that can unlock memories and stimulate those areas of the brain affected by the condition.

The charity was founded in 2013 by broadcaster and writer Sally Magnusson, after her mother, who had dementia, died.

The charity says:

“We want everyone with dementia to have a unique, personal playlist and everyone who knows or cares for them to know how to use it. “More than 20 years of scientific research shows that listening to a personal playlist can make living with dementia easier and happier.”

A great opportunity to spread our message

Playlist for Life chief executive, Sarah Metcalfe, said:

“We are delighted to be teaming with Million Dollar Bash to raise awareness of dealing with symptoms of dementia. “The Bash sounds an exciting event with some great acts and bands that will resonate across the generations – but particularly with the age group who know all about what was happening in 1969 when Bob Dylan headlined. “We know that the Island has an ageing demographic, so this is a great opportunity to spread our message.”

The charity has helped train 5,882 health and care staff since 2015 and has established 357 community help points, nationwide. Playlist for Life currently has five of these help points set up across the IW.

Creating personal playlists – the soundtrack of your life

Barbara Stephens, chief executive of Dementia Pathfinders, who is developing links with the dementia community and leading on the initiative to make the Million Dollar Bash dementia friendly and inclusive, said:

“Memories of the 1969 Isle of Wight Festival will be sustained throughout the course of the lives of the people who were there. Relating these memories – and the power of the music from this significant period in history – with the work of the charity Playlist for Life makes complete sense. “Playlist for Life encourages everyone to create their personal playlist – the soundtrack of their life – to ensure that the tunes and songs that prompt meaningful memories are known about by family and friends and are readily available. “For people with dementia, music that has personal meaning fosters deep connections – that do not rely on language – promoting reminiscence, stimulating emotions and improving quality of life and enjoyment.”

Experts by experience

In addition to highlighting the potential of using music to improve the lives of people with dementia, the organisers of ‘Million Dollar Bash’ intend to make the festival dementia friendly and inclusive.

Barbara said,

“We are working with ‘experts by experience’ – people living with dementia and family carers – to design clear signage and provide quiet spaces and accessible facilities, to ensure that people with dementia feel comfortable, supported and included and gain maximum enjoyment from attending the event. “We will also be delivering dementia awareness training for stewards and volunteer helpers, enabling them to offer appropriate assistance to people with dementia attending the festival, promoting positive participation and minimising any negative impact of disorientation or distress.”

Not a normal part of growing older

Dementia affects more than 850,000 people in the UK and the prevalence of the condition is expected to increase to over 1 million people by 2021. Dementia is not a normal part of growing older, but age is a risk factor.

One in 14 people aged over 65 is living with a type of dementia, this increases to 1 in 6 people for the population aged over 80.

One in three people born in the UK this year will develop dementia in their lifetime. 24.6 million people in the UK – that’s 38 per cent of the population – know a family member or close friend living with dementia.

Buy now

Million Dollar Bash will take place from 11am to 11pm on Saturday, 31st August 2019 at the IW County Showground, Newport Road, near Cowes.

Tickets are available online from at £44 (including booking fee).

Alternatively, IW discounted tickets are available at £40 from That 60’s Place, Cowes High Street, and at Dimbola Museum and Galleries, Freshwater.