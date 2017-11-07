Minibus service for cancer patients extended, thanks to anonymous donor

A donor, who has asked to remain anonymous, has made it possible for the Wessex Cancer Trust to continue providing their Daisy Bus service for Isle of Wight residents in Portsmouth for at least another couple of extra months.

The service was due to end on Friday 10th November, after it was announced that over a year of discussions with NHS partners and grant givers to seek funding to run the bus had failed to result in securing its future.

Funding secured until January 2018

However, a spokesperson for the charity, which has provided thousands of journeys for Island residents between Southsea and the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth, said,

“We’re pleased that thanks to the efforts of a donor, who at the moment would like to remain anonymous, we have secured funding for the Portsmouth transport service until January 2018.”

Still need to make the bus sustainable

The went on to say,

“This is such a relief and means we do not need to stop the service this month as previously feared. Of course we still need to make the bus sustainable beyond January, and we are working with a variety of sponsors and supporters to make this possible.”

The Southampton service remains unaffected, thanks to alternative funding and help from Southampton Hospital.

Anyone wishing to donate to the fund can do so through the Website.

Source: IWR

Image: molybdena under CC BY 2.0