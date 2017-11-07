Minibus service for cancer patients extended, thanks to anonymous donor

It was feared the vital bus service for Isle of Wight cancer patients would come to an end this Friday, but an anonymous donor has stepped in to keep it going for an extra couple of months.

A donor, who has asked to remain anonymous, has made it possible for the Wessex Cancer Trust to continue providing their Daisy Bus service for Isle of Wight residents in Portsmouth for at least another couple of extra months.

The service was due to end on Friday 10th November, after it was announced that over a year of discussions with NHS partners and grant givers to seek funding to run the bus had failed to result in securing its future.

Funding secured until January 2018
However, a spokesperson for the charity, which has provided thousands of journeys for Island residents between Southsea and the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Portsmouth, said,

“We’re pleased that thanks to the efforts of a donor, who at the moment would like to remain anonymous, we have secured funding for the Portsmouth transport service until January 2018.”

Still need to make the bus sustainable
The went on to say,

“This is such a relief and means we do not need to stop the service this month as previously feared. Of course we still need to make the bus sustainable beyond January, and we are working with a variety of sponsors and supporters to make this possible.”

The Southampton service remains unaffected, thanks to alternative funding and help from Southampton Hospital.

Anyone wishing to donate to the fund can do so through the Website.

Source: IWR

Image: molybdena under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 7th November, 2017

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fMO

Island-wide

2 Comments on "Minibus service for cancer patients extended, thanks to anonymous donor"

suzzy
To the anonymous donor….thank you so much. The relief for so many people is great. I am trying to get a potion started…waiting to hear from Parliament if it can be published and also Lobby Parliament. It is a disgrace to lallow this vital service to be axed. There will be many people that can’t afford Taxis. Feel too unwell to use the bus therefore rendering them… Read more »
7, November 2017 9:34 pm
suzzy

Apologies…that should read petition started…my spellchecker obviously didn’t like it…😁

7, November 2017 9:36 pm
