Minister confirms Isle of Wight is Coronavirus Contact Tracing and Tracking App pilot area for UK

Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, has confirmed this morning (Sunday) that the NHSX will start trialling their Coronavirus Contact Tracing and Tracking App this coming week on the Isle of Wight.

As detailed in the podcast OnTheWight did with Isle of Wight council leader, Dave Stewart last month (worth a listen) had pitched the Island for the trial.

Trialled before rollout

Mr Shapps told Sky News that the App would go into testing on the Island this week, and would be rolled out and deployed across the country later in the month if found to be successful.

As previously reported by OnTheWight, to be successful at least 50 per cent of the population would need to download and use the App.

Details of how the Coronavirus Contact Tracing App will work can be found in our explainer article.

Source: Sky News

Image: freeimage4lifeunder CC BY 2.0