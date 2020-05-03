Minister confirms Isle of Wight is Coronavirus Contact Tracing and Tracking App pilot area for UK

Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, has confirmed this morning (Sunday) that the NHSX will start trialling their Coronavirus Contact Tracing and Tracking App this coming week on the Isle of Wight.
As detailed in the podcast OnTheWight did with Isle of Wight council leader, Dave Stewart last month (worth a listen) had pitched the Island for the trial.
Trialled before rollout
Mr Shapps told Sky News that the App would go into testing on the Island this week, and would be rolled out and deployed across the country later in the month if found to be successful.
As previously reported by OnTheWight, to be successful at least 50 per cent of the population would need to download and use the App.
Details of how the Coronavirus Contact Tracing App will work can be found in our explainer article.
A call to arms to all readers:
Trusted news from OnTheWight needs your support
Government Covid-19 guidance: Stay home and stay safe
Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).
Social distancing
It is recommended that you maintain at least a two metre gap (about 6.5ft) from people who are not from your household.
Seeking advice
Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.
Source: Sky News
Image: freeimage4lifeunder CC BY 2.0
Sunday, 3rd May, 2020 10:11am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nDE
Filed under: Featured, Government, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News
Read and contribute to the 14 readers' comments ↓