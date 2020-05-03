Minister confirms Isle of Wight is Coronavirus Contact Tracing and Tracking App pilot area for UK

First floated as an idea by Dave Stewart at the end of last month (Listen to our podcast with him) – Grant Shapps has now confirmed to Sky News the NHSX Coronavirus contact tracing app will “go into testing this week on the Isle of Wight”

using a mobile

Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, has confirmed this morning (Sunday) that the NHSX will start trialling their Coronavirus Contact Tracing and Tracking App this coming week on the Isle of Wight.

As detailed in the podcast OnTheWight did with Isle of Wight council leader, Dave Stewart last month (worth a listen) had pitched the Island for the trial.

Trialled before rollout
Mr Shapps told Sky News that the App would go into testing on the Island this week, and would be rolled out and deployed across the country later in the month if found to be successful.

As previously reported by OnTheWight, to be successful at least 50 per cent of the population would need to download and use the App.

Details of how the Coronavirus Contact Tracing App will work can be found in our explainer article.

Source: Sky News
Image: freeimage4lifeunder CC BY 2.0

Sunday, 3rd May, 2020 10:11am

Filed under: Featured, Government, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

alisonjane

I hope this doesn’t lead people into a false sense of security….it is an app….not a ticket to go out as you please.
It will not prevent you from catching the virus.
It will not prevent you from spreading the virus.
It will not prevent you from dying from the virus.
It is just an app on your phone.
Staying home is still the only option to saving lives.

3, May 2020 11:22 am
3, May 2020 11:22 am
ukdave

Enjoy your home life. I’m going out.

3, May 2020 12:30 pm
3, May 2020 12:30 pm
Dalek

Bring it on! If only I had a smart phone though.

3, May 2020 11:08 am
3, May 2020 11:08 am
Rhos yr Alarch

That is rather the point, I think…!

3, May 2020 11:31 am
3, May 2020 11:31 am
Rhos yr Alarch

I hope we’re not about to become a scene of national humiliation…!

3, May 2020 10:58 am
3, May 2020 10:58 am
Fenders

Will it be possible to book a quick one to one session for a bit of hands on guidance with Boris’s tech guru, Jennifer Arcuri?

3, May 2020 11:43 am
3, May 2020 11:43 am
susan

Saucy

3, May 2020 12:21 pm
3, May 2020 12:21 pm
Fenders

No not at all. Just anxious to comply the Government’s lead and follow the scientific and expert advice.

3, May 2020 12:23 pm
3, May 2020 12:23 pm
Spartacus
“if you are slightly concerned about your privacy you must not let this Government anywhere near your phone” the Guardian news. This is about the Government ramping up surveillance and using the Coronavirus as an excuse to trace and track, absolute nonsense it will only create alarm and confusion. It’s about removing lockdown for profit not safeguarding. “Fearful Britain’s remain strongly opposed to lifting lockdown” the Observer… Read more »
3, May 2020 11:50 am
3, May 2020 11:50 am
Spartacus
How can you possibly give a thumbs down we are being used as an experiment for gods sake, even other Tory ministers are against it and won’t take it up. This app will solve nothing, if and I say if the app is used to reopening the Island which this is what its all about, we will have tourists and second home owners flooding back it will… Read more »
3, May 2020 12:32 pm
3, May 2020 12:32 pm
kerry

I don’t recall there being any public consultation with the island community, or have I missed something?

3, May 2020 12:16 pm
3, May 2020 12:16 pm
Rhos yr Alarch

I heard an interview with the MP from Orkney and Shetland saying that consultation with island communities was essential for any trial like this to stand a chance of success…

3, May 2020 12:27 pm
3, May 2020 12:27 pm
Joe

But then we weren’t consulted about the lockdown either

3, May 2020 12:32 pm
3, May 2020 12:32 pm
Rhos yr Alarch

A radio feature this morning stressed that this app must be used in tandem with a thorough “boots on the ground” tracing approach by public health workers. Are there any details on whether/how this will be done during the trial…?

3, May 2020 12:16 pm
3, May 2020 12:16 pm
