Missing Isle of Wight teenager featured in London exhibition

Travelling across the Atlantic Ocean, the mother of missing Isle of Wight teenager, Damien Nettles, last night attended the opening of The Unmissable exhibition.

In partnership with The Other Art Fair and taking place until Sunday 17th March at the Old Truman Brewery, The Unmissable exhibition features portraits of missing loved ones as interpreted by renowned artists.

Damien’s portrait

As reported at the beginning of the year, Damien was chosen to be included in the exhibition and his portrait was created by Nicholas Todhunter.

An auction of all the artwork runs until 28th March and limited edition Giclee prints on Hahnemuhle paper are available to buy through the same Website.

Valerie: “Very emotional”

Speaking after the launch, Valerie said,

“Fabulous exhibition last night. “Very emotional to see Damien’s portrait, and all of the other missing people who featured, in an exhibition setting. “Plenty of fabulous artwork everywhere. Well worth a visit at The Old Truman Brewery on Brick Lane, London. The Unmissable exhibition is open to the public today through Sunday.”

