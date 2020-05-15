‘Misunderstanding’ led to council wrongly calling out resident for taking ‘just a hanger and charger’ to tip

Yesterday the council called out an Isle of Wight resident for taking ‘just a hanger and charger’ to the tip. The resident said it didn’t happen like that. Here’s the council’s response to OnTheWight’s questions

Broken coathanger and plug and sign

The Isle of Wight council and Amey have offered their sincere apologies that the use of the picture taken by Amey site staff and used in a press release may have caused the resident discomfort, and have no reason to believe that there was not also green waste in the vehicle as claimed by the individual concerned.

IWC liaised with Amey overnight to investigate the incident further, including speaking with the staff member who was on ‘Meet and Greet’ duties that morning.

Amey: Misunderstanding of conversation
In response, Amey has said:

“Amey does not condone the action of our employee resulting from a misunderstanding of the conversation he had with the resident and has conveyed apologies to the individual concerned via the council.”

The case was only ever intended to be used as an example to support the important message regarding non-essential journeys to the household waste recycling centre (HWRC).

The health and safety of residents and site staff is extremely important as lock down measures are slowly released. We have had more examples of residents bringing a small number of items to the HWRC some of which could easily have been stored at home or collected at the kerbside.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office, in their words. Ed

Friday, 15th May, 2020 3:34pm

By

henry

Hanger and charger?

That could be repurposed by the IW Council’s surely?

A charger to power up your Council tablet, so you can order some trousers online, and then use the hanger to keep them in pristine condition once they have arrived.

Vote Up10Vote Down
15, May 2020 3:53 pm

