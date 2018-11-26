Mixed response to Isle of Wight MP’s ‘patronising’ WASPI women speech in Parliament

Women from Southampton, Portsmouth, South Hampshire and the Isle of Wight made their way to Westminster on Thursday to take part in a Rally coinciding with a Scottish National Party debate “State pension equalisation for women born in the 1950s”.

This group of women has had up to six years added to their State Pension Age, with little or no notice.

The Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely‘s contribution on the debate has come in for praise from WASPI women, but also condemnation for referring to some of the women as being ‘found in the women’s institute, making jam’.

Bob’s speech

Bob Seely said,

“10,000 or so WASPI women in my constituency are certainly not natural protesters who wave a placard at the first opportunity. In fact, they have played a very positive role in our communities throughout the years. “They are to be found in the women’s institute, making jam, and in many other voluntary groups.

It is deeply disappointing that any Government should treat them in such a disrespectful way. Considering that the Chancellor announced more money in the recent Budget, it would have been nice if that Budget had given the WASPI women some recognition.”

In a later intervention, he said,

“For us to ignore these ladies and their plight, in effect because we think they will not

dissent, go out on the streets or cause problems, is fundamentally to disrespect them

and their contributions to public life.”

Lowthion: “Could our MP be any more patronising?”

Isle of Wight Green Party’s parliamentary candidate, Vix Lowthion said,

“Could our MP be any more patronising? Whilst representing the WASPI women he referred to them in the House of Commons debate as ‘found in the women’s institute, making jam’! These women are strong, skilled, independent workers who are having to find time to fight against poverty, discrimination and unfairness. They are seeking not only a transitional arrangement, but compensation (which Mr Seely does not support). Many are forced into fulltime work whilst also caring for husbands and children at an age where they had not known the government had such plans. “Mr Seely says ‘It would have been nice’ for the budget to recognise their position. It actually would have been fair, equitable and supportive for government to listen to the WASPI women. Instead, the Conservative pensions minister refused to take on board such demands, as it ‘would be unfair to others’.”

Praise for MP

However Shelagah Simmons from Solent WASPI praised Mr Seely for his contribution, telling OnTheWight,

“We are extremely grateful to Bob Seely for his support. He has listened carefully to his constituents and accepts that thousands of them on the Island have been treated very unfairly. “We would also like to thank him for the recognition he has given to our member Yvonne Yelland and her team’s tireless efforts in bringing the issue to his and public attention.”

Others dismissed as ‘natural protesters’

Vix went on to say,

“Government must listen to the WASPI women and act. Their dreadful situation is part of a much wider gender pay gap, which effectively sees women work for free from 3rd November this year when average salaries are compared. Government must address this through greater support for mothers and women to take on caring responsibilities which affect their earning potential. “Additionally, Mr Seely spoke of ‘waving placards’ in a derogatory fashion. In reality, this is an activity which comes as a result of *his* party’s policies, and *his* party’s failure to listen. I see an increasing number of us who ‘play a positive role in our communities’ have been forced under his government to protest against NHS cuts, education failures, environmental disasters and gender inequality. “Rather than dismissing us all as ‘natural protesters’ he would do well to sit down, listen, speak up and act in the best interest of his constituents.”

Look out for more on the WASPI debate later today.

You can read the full debate on Hansard Website.