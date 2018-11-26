Mixed response to Isle of Wight MP’s ‘patronising’ WASPI women speech in Parliament

Find out why Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely was praised and condemned over his speech at the debate on equalisation of the State Pension Age for women born in the 1950s.

Debate demo cropped

Women from Southampton, Portsmouth, South Hampshire and the Isle of Wight made their way to Westminster on Thursday to take part in a Rally coinciding with a Scottish National Party debate “State pension equalisation for women born in the 1950s”.

This group of women has had up to six years added to their State Pension Age, with little or no notice.

The Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Robert Seely‘s contribution on the debate has come in for praise from WASPI women, but also condemnation for referring to some of the women as being ‘found in the women’s institute, making jam’.

Bob’s speech
Bob Seely said,

“10,000 or so WASPI women in my constituency are certainly not natural protesters who wave a placard at the first opportunity. In fact, they have played a very positive role in our communities throughout the years.

“They are to be found in the women’s institute, making jam, and in many other voluntary groups.
It is deeply disappointing that any Government should treat them in such a disrespectful way. Considering that the Chancellor announced more money in the recent Budget, it would have been nice if that Budget had given the WASPI women some recognition.”

In a later intervention, he said,

“For us to ignore these ladies and their plight, in effect because we think they will not
dissent, go out on the streets or cause problems, is fundamentally to disrespect them
and their contributions to public life.”

Lowthion: “Could our MP be any more patronising?”
Isle of Wight Green Party’s parliamentary candidate, Vix Lowthion said,

“Could our MP be any more patronising? Whilst representing the WASPI women he referred to them in the House of Commons debate as ‘found in the women’s institute, making jam’! These women are strong, skilled, independent workers who are having to find time to fight against poverty, discrimination and unfairness. They are seeking not only a transitional arrangement, but compensation (which Mr Seely does not support). Many are forced into fulltime work whilst also caring for husbands and children at an age where they had not known the government had such plans.

“Mr Seely says ‘It would have been nice’ for the budget to recognise their position. It actually would have been fair, equitable and supportive for government to listen to the WASPI women. Instead, the Conservative pensions minister refused to take on board such demands, as it ‘would be unfair to others’.”

Praise for MP
However Shelagah Simmons from Solent WASPI praised Mr Seely for his contribution, telling OnTheWight,

“We are extremely grateful to Bob Seely for his support. He has listened carefully to his constituents and accepts that thousands of them on the Island have been treated very unfairly.

“We would also like to thank him for the recognition he has given to our member Yvonne Yelland and her team’s tireless efforts in bringing the issue to his and public attention.”

Others dismissed as ‘natural protesters’
Vix went on to say,

“Government must listen to the WASPI women and act. Their dreadful situation is part of a much wider gender pay gap, which effectively sees women work for free from 3rd November this year when average salaries are compared. Government must address this through greater support for mothers and women to take on caring responsibilities which affect their earning potential.

“Additionally, Mr Seely spoke of ‘waving placards’ in a derogatory fashion. In reality, this is an activity which comes as a result of *his* party’s policies, and *his* party’s failure to listen. I see an increasing number of us who ‘play a positive role in our communities’ have been forced under his government to protest against NHS cuts, education failures, environmental disasters and gender inequality.

“Rather than dismissing us all as ‘natural protesters’ he would do well to sit down, listen, speak up and act in the best interest of his constituents.”

Look out for more on the WASPI debate later today.

You can read the full debate on Hansard Website.

Monday, 26th November, 2018 8:03am

By

6 Comments on "Mixed response to Isle of Wight MP’s ‘patronising’ WASPI women speech in Parliament"

profoundlife

Sounds like someone on the left being offended on others’ behalf again, particularly when the quote from Shelagh Simmons makes no similar reference.

Vote Up7-2Vote Down
26, November 2018 8:09 am
YJC

I really do not understand the comment ““Rather than dismissing us all as ‘natural protesters’ he would do well to sit down, listen, speak up and act in the best interest of his constituents.” ……………….. as that is exactly what Mr Seely DID.

Read the transcript!

Vote Up4-1Vote Down
26, November 2018 8:58 am
Another perspective

Bob could have gone on to reference our ‘jammy dodger’ Chancellor, but he held back

Vote Up2-1Vote Down
26, November 2018 9:08 am
Another perspective

I am sure Bob would do nothing to offend the Isle of Wight WI, they are after all his key supporters

Vote Up10Vote Down
26, November 2018 10:17 am
YJC
As a new MP and new to the WASPI plight to stand up for five minutes to support the (potentially 10,000) Isle of Wight women who find themselves in this difficult position, against his government was admirable. A lot of people do see women in this age group as WI ladies because this is how they are portrayed on television etc. Forget those two or three words… Read more »
Vote Up00Vote Down
26, November 2018 10:45 am
YJC

Oh and by the way, if you look at the Hansard transcript the only Green MP in the country did not speak at the debate.

Has any of the other party candidates on the island attended any of the IW WASPI rallies in Newport?

No they haven’t.

Bob Seely has.

Vote Up00Vote Down
26, November 2018 10:50 am
