More Isle of Wight Covid-19 deaths in care homes and the community than at hospital

As more deaths in care homes are recorded, our thoughts are with all the families and friends, as well as the staff who are working hard to help save lives

Figures released this week by the Office for National Statistics show 39 people have now sadly died after testing positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19) in care homes, at the hospice or at home – up by six from the previous week’s statistics.

Data for residents who die in a care home, hospice or at home are not included in the daily figures released by NHS England, which relates only to deaths in hospital. The current number for those that have died in hospital has remained at 38 since 28th May.

Care home deaths
Data collected the number of deaths which occurred up to 29th May, reveal there have been six new C19 deaths registered at care homes on the Isle of Wight, bringing the number up to 35 since the outbreak begun.

According to Public Health England more than a third of care homes on the Island have either had positive tests of Coronavirus or have reported symptoms.

Other settings
The figures for those who have died at home (three) or at the Hospice (one) after testing positive for Covid-19 remains the same.

Total deaths and confirmed cases
As of 8th June, 38 people have been recorded as dying in St Mary’s hospital, bringing the total number of fatalities after testing positive for Covid-19 to 77.

The number of lab-confirmed cases of Covid-19 on the Isle of Wight currently stands at 200.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of all those affected, as well as with NHS staff working hard to help save lives.

Government Covid-19 guidance: Stay alert and stay safe
Wash your hands thoroughly and frequently (video tips).

Social distancing
It is recommended that you maintain at least a two metre gap (about 6.5ft) from people who are not from your household.

Seeking advice
Use the NHS 111 online coronavirus service that can tell if you need medical help and advise you what to do.

Image: Jez Timms under CC BY 2.0

Tuesday, 9th June, 2020 1:48pm

By

4 Comments on "More Isle of Wight Covid-19 deaths in care homes and the community than at hospital"

kerry

Just listened to Helen Whately, Minister of State at the Department of Health and Social Care, on SKY news, who blames the scientists for the problems in the care sector!!

It would be useful if we had a Government, and Ministers, who cared, rather than didn’t care; and not ones who were forever trying to place the blame for THEIR failings on anyone other than themselves.

Vote Up20Vote Down
9, June 2020 2:33 pm
Fenders
It’s part of a national policy of keeping hospitals, as far as possible, COVID clean. Essential given how everything had been run down in our NHS by the Conservatives over the last decade. Got symptoms? Ring 111, who will tell you to stay at home. If you do happen to end up in hospital, then the game is to discharge you ASAP so you become someone else’s… Read more »
Vote Up00Vote Down
9, June 2020 2:09 pm
susan

…and then the Tory’s say how wonderful they have done because NHS capacity hasn’t been breached, whilst thousands die prematurely in infected carehomes. Disgraceful!

Vote Up00Vote Down
9, June 2020 2:16 pm
tony

Without wishing to engage in political point scoring, we are all adult enough to know the government are simply a ‘bunch of chancers’, we put them in power, so don’t whinge about things, just suck it up and learn to live with the consequences.

Vote Up10Vote Down
9, June 2020 2:21 pm
