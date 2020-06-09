More Isle of Wight Covid-19 deaths in care homes and the community than at hospital

Figures released this week by the Office for National Statistics show 39 people have now sadly died after testing positive for Coronavirus (Covid-19) in care homes, at the hospice or at home – up by six from the previous week’s statistics.

Data for residents who die in a care home, hospice or at home are not included in the daily figures released by NHS England, which relates only to deaths in hospital. The current number for those that have died in hospital has remained at 38 since 28th May.

Care home deaths

Data collected the number of deaths which occurred up to 29th May, reveal there have been six new C19 deaths registered at care homes on the Isle of Wight, bringing the number up to 35 since the outbreak begun.

According to Public Health England more than a third of care homes on the Island have either had positive tests of Coronavirus or have reported symptoms.

Other settings

The figures for those who have died at home (three) or at the Hospice (one) after testing positive for Covid-19 remains the same.

Total deaths and confirmed cases

As of 8th June, 38 people have been recorded as dying in St Mary’s hospital, bringing the total number of fatalities after testing positive for Covid-19 to 77.

The number of lab-confirmed cases of Covid-19 on the Isle of Wight currently stands at 200.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of all those affected, as well as with NHS staff working hard to help save lives.

Image: Jez Timms under CC BY 2.0