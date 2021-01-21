More journeys being added to Hovertravel timetable

Hovertravel is adding two extra services to its weekday services, to ensure that key workers and essential supplies continue to flow across the Solent.

From Monday 25th January, the weekday timetable will include a 16.45 from Ryde and a 17.00 from Southsea.

Lale: Listening to key workers

Loretta Lale, head of commercial at Hovertravel said,

“We are in constant communication with the NHS Trusts on both sides of the Solent, to make sure we are answering their requirements for flying medical professionals to and from the Island. “Similarly we listening to those key workers who are traveling with us to identify the times of the day when extra services are needed. “With our short journey time of less than ten minutes and flexible operation we can add in services on an ad hoc basis but we also want to give confidence to those who need to travel and have made these extra services a permanent addition to our timetable.”

Hovertravel’s timetables can be found on their Website.