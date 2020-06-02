More sailings added by Wightlink as freight demand increases

A small number of additional early morning sailings have been reintroduced by Wightlink to meet an increased demand in freight traffic.

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the company has worked with the relevant authorities and other cross-Solent operators to deliver a lifeline service – ensuring supplies can reach the Isle of Wight and to allow key workers to travel.

Three extra morning round-trips

However, recent easing of Government restrictions has seen an increase in freight traffic and, in response, Wightlink introduced three additional morning round-trips on their Portsmouth to Fishbourne route, starting on Monday 1st June.

These are the weekday sailings at 6am, 8am and 10am from Portsmouth Gunwharf and 7am, 9am and 11am sailings from Fishbourne. It remains the case that drivers and passengers are required to remain in their vehicles on all sailings.

Greenfield: Small fraction of what we would expect at this time of year

Wightlink chief executive Keith Greenfield said: