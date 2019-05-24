More swings removed on health and safety ground, say Isle of Wight council



battery swings

The council share this latest news. Ed

Swings at a Sandown playpark have been closed for safety reasons.

The decision to close the swings at Battery Gardens was taken following a routine health and safety inspection by the Isle of Wight Council today (Friday 24 May).

The authority’s first priority is the safety of families using the park and ensuring the appropriate European standard for play equipment is met.

The rest of the play equipment in the park remains open for the community to use and enjoy.

A council spokesperson said:

“We understand how important playparks are in the local community and for visitors however, first and foremost, play equipment must be safe.

“The council will work to re-open the swings as soon as possible.”

Friday, 24th May, 2019 3:50pm

By

