More thunderstorms forecast for the Isle of Wight

The Met Office have issued another weather warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms.

The Isle of Wight and south coast will be affected between 11am and midnight on Thursday 31st May. Some parts of the Island will also be affected by the same until 9pm on Friday.

They say:

Thunderstorms are likely to affect southern parts of the UK from late Thursday morning through the rest of the day What to expect Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost

Some communities might become cut off if roads flood

Thursday weather map



Friday weather map



Image: © Tim Wells Photography