Motions of ‘no confidence’ against five councillors to be debated at public extraordinary meeting

The deep divisions at Ryde Town Council will be on show for all see this Friday evening as members are summoned to an extraordinary meeting to debate three motions of ‘no confidence’.

Taking place at 7pm on Friday 17th January in the Upper Room (which can seat 200) of the George Street Centre, George Street, Ryde the meeting will hear the three motions as set out below.

‘No confidence’ in Mayor and Deputy

Cllr Ian Stephens is proposing the motion:

That this Council no longer has confidence in the current Mayor Cllr Lilley and Deputy Mayor Cllr Axford and that they be required to stand down immediately from their respective offices to allow a fresh election to these posts to be carried out at the next meeting of the full Council. Proposal By Way of Notice of Motion: Because of the lack of transparency, inclusion and respect being shown to colleague councillors and staff there is a need for this council to bring about change that can restore public confidence and a sound administration. This can only be achieved by the removal from office of the councillors responsible for the current disharmony.

‘No confidence’ in Chair and Deputy of Finance committee

Cllr Julian Critchley is proposing the motion:

That this Council no longer has confidence in the current Chair of Finance Cllr Jordan and Deputy Chair of Finance Cllr Farrell and that they be required to stand down immediately from their respective offices to allow a fresh election to these posts to be carried out at the next meeting of the Finance Committee. Proposal By Way of Notice of Motion: Because of the lack of transparency, inclusion and respect being shown to colleague councillors and staff there is a need for this council to bring about change that can restore public confidence and a sound administration. This can only be achieved by the removal from office of the councillors responsible for the current disharmony.

‘No Confidence’ in Chair of Planning Committee

Cllr Sue Lyons is proposing the motion:

That this Council no longer has confidence in the current Chair of Planning Cllr Conyers and that she be required to stand down immediately from her office to allow a fresh election to take place at the next meeting of the Planning Committee. Proposal By Way of Notice of Motion: Because of the lack of transparency, inclusion and respect being shown to colleague councillors and staff there is a need for this council to bring about change that can restore public confidence and a sound administration. This can only be achieved by the removal from office of the councillors responsible for the current disharmony.

