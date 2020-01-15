Motions of ‘no confidence’ against five councillors to be debated at public extraordinary meeting

Someone suggested ditching the TV soap opera on Friday night and heading to Ryde Town Council where the tensions between councillors will be played out in public

Read and contribute to the 3 readers' comments ↓

george street centre - ryde - streetview

The deep divisions at Ryde Town Council will be on show for all see this Friday evening as members are summoned to an extraordinary meeting to debate three motions of ‘no confidence’.

Taking place at 7pm on Friday 17th January in the Upper Room (which can seat 200) of the George Street Centre, George Street, Ryde the meeting will hear the three motions as set out below.

‘No confidence’ in Mayor and Deputy
Cllr Ian Stephens is proposing the motion:

That this Council no longer has confidence in the current Mayor Cllr Lilley and Deputy Mayor Cllr Axford and that they be required to stand down immediately from their respective offices to allow a fresh election to these posts to be carried out at the next meeting of the full Council.

Proposal By Way of Notice of Motion: Because of the lack of transparency, inclusion and respect being shown to colleague councillors and staff there is a need for this council to bring about change that can restore public confidence and a sound administration. This can only be achieved by the removal from office of the councillors responsible for the current disharmony.

‘No confidence’ in Chair and Deputy of Finance committee
Cllr Julian Critchley is proposing the motion:

That this Council no longer has confidence in the current Chair of Finance Cllr Jordan and Deputy Chair of Finance Cllr Farrell and that they be required to stand down immediately from their respective offices to allow a fresh election to these posts to be carried out at the next meeting of the Finance Committee.

Proposal By Way of Notice of Motion: Because of the lack of transparency, inclusion and respect being shown to colleague councillors and staff there is a need for this council to bring about change that can restore public confidence and a sound administration. This can only be achieved by the removal from office of the councillors responsible for the current disharmony.

‘No Confidence’ in Chair of Planning Committee
Cllr Sue Lyons is proposing the motion:

That this Council no longer has confidence in the current Chair of Planning Cllr Conyers and that she be required to stand down immediately from her office to allow a fresh election to take place at the next meeting of the Planning Committee.

Proposal By Way of Notice of Motion: Because of the lack of transparency, inclusion and respect being shown to colleague councillors and staff there is a need for this council to bring about change that can restore public confidence and a sound administration. This can only be achieved by the removal from office of the councillors responsible for the current disharmony.

Visit the Ryde Town Council Website for further info.

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview

Wednesday, 15th January, 2020 9:17am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2npq

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Ryde, Isle of Wight, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

3 Comments on "Motions of ‘no confidence’ against five councillors to be debated at public extraordinary meeting"

newest oldest most voted
mikeg
Excuse me, but is Geoff Brodie suggesting that members of a party should not call out behaviour that is unacceptable even if it’s another member of their party? I thought that was exactly what he did when he was a Labour Party member himself. Anyway, parish councillors don’t stand for a party. More interestingly, objective1 brings up some shocking issues, though, and I can see why Ryde… Read more »
Vote Up50Vote Down
15, January 2020 10:41 am
Geoff Brodie
So Labour’s Cllr Sue Lyons has tabled a motion of no confidence in Labour’s Cllr Diana Conyers, as well as there being various other motions of no confidence in other members. Anyone who has met Diana will know this is a nonsense. In 30 years Labour party membership on the IW I never ever came across such public division. Well done Ryde Mafia ‘Comrades’ Critchley, Moody and… Read more »
Vote Up8-4Vote Down
15, January 2020 9:51 am
objective1
It has now become known what has been alleged to be happening behind closed RTC doors, even beyond Ryde. This includes the bullying of staff, including the Clerks who have now left, deals that include non-disclosure and gagging agreements, and the likely payment of many £000’s of the community precept to those departed staff as part of those agreements. Some Cllrs have never been informed of these… Read more »
Vote Up6-3Vote Down
15, January 2020 10:12 am
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*