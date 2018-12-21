Mountbatten announces changes to Walk the Wight 2019 sign-up process

Emma shares this latest news from Mountbatten. Ed

The Island’s iconic and world-famous event, Walk the Wight with Mountbatten, which raises vital funds for, and awareness of, the Isle of Wight’s end of life care charity, has been confirmed as taking place on Sunday 12 May 2019.

Ahead of registration opening on Friday 25 January 2019, Mountbatten is advising supporters of significant changes to the registration process.

Online registration only

Due to the new GDPR regulations, participants will no longer be able to register in shops and can only register themselves individually online.

Mountbatten understands that this will make it more difficult for many people to sign up, but hopes that people will not lose sight of their reasons for taking part in the walk and supporting Mountbatten with their fundraising. If anyone is unable to register online, they can contact our Fundraising Team who will be more than happy to help.

Postage, packing and processing fee

In addition, a small postage, packing and processing fee is also being introduced on all fundraising packs sent to registered participants in order to cover our administration costs.

We understand that this is a change to what we have done in the past and urge people to contact us directly should it pose any difficulties for anyone.

8,000 people and dogs take part

Last year, around 8,000 men, women, children and dogs put their best foot or paw forward together, in support of Mountbatten’s work and the growing number of people who need care at the end of their lives, as well as support for their friends and family.

Since its launch in 1991, the walk has raised over £4million and this year alone has already raised around £240,000.

Hartley: Apologise for any inconvenience

Nigel Hartley, Chief Executive at Mountbatten, said:

“We acknowledge that the change to registrations will be a disappointment to some, and we apologise for any inconvenience this causes. Although the changes are outside of our control, it is right that we adopt best GDPR working practice, to ensure the very highest standards are in place to protect the privacy of supporters’ data. “We hope that our supporters will not be put off by this and will also understand that, by bearing the cost of sending their fundraising pack, more of the money they raise will be spent directly on people that need our help. “We hope that as many people as possible will still sign up to join Walk the Wight with Mountbatten when it launches in the New Year; our work at Mountbatten is continuing to grow and without your support we cannot survive and continue to be there for Islanders and their families at the most challenging time.”

How to register

To sign up for Walk the Wight 2019 – when registration opens on Friday 25 January 2019 – all adults will need to register individually online. However, children who are also walking can be signed up at the same by their parent (or legal guardian) only.

Register online – if you do not have an email address, you can call our Fundraising Team, 8:30am to 4:30pm Monday to Friday, on (01983) 217300.

