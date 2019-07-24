Mountbatten seeking new Chair of Board of Trustees

Emma shares this latest news from Mountbatten. Ed

Mountbatten has launched the search for a new Chair of its Board of Trustees, who will help ensure that no-one across the Isle of Wight or beyond faces death, dying or bereavement without the charity’s expert care and support.

Mountbatten provides the highest quality end of life care and, on any one day, supports over 1,300 adults, children, their families and carers in the community and at the hospice; through highly skilled staff and volunteers delivering innovative, and compassionate care.

This approach has enabled to create the hospice environment of the future and Mountbatten is recognised as a leading provider of care nationally.

Hartley: Oversee development of a new strategy

Nigel Hartley, Mountbatten Chief Executive, said:

“Demand for our services is growing rapidly. Our focus continues to be on recruiting and training volunteers, public engagement, service reconfiguration and income generation. In this context, our new Chair will oversee the development of a new strategy, as our current five-year strategy ends in 2020. “It is an exciting time to join us, as we quickly become a national leader in our field, particularly through funding new and creative solutions to emerging health and social care problems. We need our new Chair to join us in our mission to never ignore anyone who needs us.”

Hartley: truly grateful for Sara’s support

The position of Chair is entirely voluntary and attracts no salary. It is becoming vacant due to the stepping down of Mountbatten’s current Chair Sara Weech who, after six years, is reaching the end of her tenure.

Nigel said,

“We are truly grateful to Sara for her extraordinary support and we look forward to formally recording our thanks for this when she officially steps down at our AGM in July 2020.”

Enabler for growth

Due to the growth in Mountbatten’s services and reputation, the high-profile role will require a Chair who can enable innovation and growth through a positive approach, connections and active fundraising.

Working alongside Mountbatten’s Chief Executive, they will be overseeing an exemplar hospice model throughout the Isle of Wight and Hampshire, which has the power to influence the future of the hospice movement in the UK and beyond.

The closing date for applications is Monday 16 September 2019. For more information, visit the Website.

Image: © George Weech

