Mountbatten work to be showcased at national conference

Emma shares this latest news from Mountbatten. Ed

The innovative work carried out by Mountbatten to support growing numbers of Islanders facing death, dying and bereavement is to be highlighted on the national stage.

Nine new projects being delivered by the end of life care team at Mountbatten have been chosen by Hospice UK to be shared at its annual national conference next week (27 and 28 November 2018).

The projects include new innovations and developments in practice at Mountbatten over the past year:

The role of Mountbatten’s Hospital Palliative Care Discharge Facilitator, who supports the discharge of hospital patients, who are at the end of their life, to their preferred place of care.

The launch of our Mountbatten Coordination Centre which has led to a 50% increase in the number of people being supported by Mountbatten, much sooner in their illness.

Mountbatten’s new model of hospice charity shop, offering more than a traditional retail outlet, with bespoke information and a café area for the local community to meet together socially.

Our work with care homes and care providers to improve the quality of care for our Island population.

The story of how and why we have changed our brand, to enable more people to understand the breadth of our work, and the true extent to which the community’s fundraising supports people at the end of life.

Our approach to providing nutritious and tailor-made meals for patients at the end of their lives in the form of hotel room service.

Mountbatten’s work to ensure more people have written an Advance Care Plan, and how we are promoting the importance of planning ahead for future care decisions.

The experience of Mountbatten in twinning with Archangel Michael Hospice in Paphos and how the relationship is benefiting both organisations.

The positive effect exercise can have on people living with Lymphoedema, a condition which causes swelling in the limbs.

Additionally, Nigel Hartley, Mountbatten CEO has been invited to speak to delegates about Mountbatten’s partnership work with Countess Mountbatten Hospice, Southampton, and share with other hospices how partnerships can enable them to work closely together for the benefit of their own local communities.

Nigel Hartley, Mountbatten CEO said:

“It has been another year of incredible innovation which is benefiting more Islanders and their families. We know that these projects are part of the reason our work is increasing so rapidly – in the last year, we have seen a 50% increase in the number of people we support. “Although we are reaching more people much sooner after their diagnosis, we know that there is much more to do to meet the growing demand on our services and to ensure that no-one is excluded from receiving our end of life care. It is still a concerning fact that one in three Islanders can’t access our expertise and we will continue to work hard to change this with more innovations such as these.”

He added,

“I am delighted the ‘Mountbatten way’ is becoming a national influence on practice for other hospices right across the country and am confident that we will continue to lead the field in innovation and expertise in end of life care,”

