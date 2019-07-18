Mountbatten’s bereavement services available to anyone

Emma shares this latest news from Mountbatten. Ed

Mountbatten is reminding people across the Isle of Wight that its bereavement services are open to anyone who has experienced a death, no matter when or how the death occurred.

Expert counsellors and psychologists

The Island’s charity has a team of expert counsellors and psychologists who are able to support anyone, including those who have had no previous experience of Mountbatten’s services.

Jane Hazeldine, Mountbatten’s Director of Psychosocial Care, said:

“It is a little known fact that you don’t need to have a connection to Mountbatten to receive our support, which extends to anyone who has suffered the sudden death of someone close to them – including loss through suicide. “Our team has years of experience in helping people to cope with grief and trauma, and our services are open to anyone, including adults, families and children.”

Mountbatten’s clinical psychologists and counsellors offer both individual and group sessions, supported by bereavement volunteers who are trained and supervised by these specialists.

Support for children and families

Thanks to Mountbatten’s partnership with KissyPuppy, the Sophie Rolf Trust, bereavement support – which often involves music and art therapy – is available for children and families.

All support given is confidential and available for as long as is needed.

Get in touch

If you need support, you can refer yourself to Mountbatten’s Psychology and Bereavement Service by phoning (01983) 529511 or speak with your GP who can make a referral on your behalf.

Free services

All of Mountbatten’s services, including bereavement support, is free for those who need it thanks to our incredible Island community who, along with a 28% contribution from the IW Clinical Commissioning Group, help us find over £8m every year.