MP speaks in Parliament on ‘importance of looking after the self-employed’

During the Coronavirus Bill debate in Parliament yesterday the Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, spoke up for the Isle of Wight’s self employed.

The Government announced last week they would pay 80 per cent of wages of those unable to work during the Coronavirus crisis.

The Chancellor pledged his “responsibility” to protect people’s jobs and incomes, but no provision has yet been made for the self-employed other than to claim universal credit.

Seely: Our economy is going to be devastated this summer

Speaking to the House, Bob said,

“May I add my voice on the importance of looking after the self-employed? “In my constituency, we are going to be especially badly hit because of our reliance on tourism and the visitor economy. “Many of the people involved have small businesses and are self-employed, and our economy is going to be devastated this summer.”

Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Leader of the House of Commons, replied,

“My hon. Friend’s point is extremely well made and echoes what has been said by many other right hon. and hon. Members.”

Information from the Government on support for the self-employed is expected soon. A petition to include self-employed in statutory sick pay during Coronavirus has attracted over 680,000 signatures.

