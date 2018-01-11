MP putting Isle of Wight’s case for multi £millions to Ministers next week (Updated)

Earlier today, OnTheWight got in touch with Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely, to see whether he would support Cllr Lilley’s motion – which is going before full council next week – to have the Island’s unique status legally recognised.

Bob got back to us this evening. He doesn’t explicitly say whether he’ll support the motion, but does say,

“Next Tuesday I have a debate in Westminster Hall (the second Parliamentary chamber) on local government funding on the Isle of Wight.”

He went on to say,

“I’ll be making the case for the £6.5 million.”

Parliamentary debate

Bob’s latest Vlog (a video blog) – the first of 2018 – reveals further detail. Bob explains that he’s called a debate in Parliament, “on the Isle of Wight and local government funding”. It’ll take place next Tuesday (16th January).

In the 30 minute debate, Bob gets to make a case for the Isle of Wight and a minister will respond.

Important issues for the Island

Bob says it’s important for him to “really start informing government about issues that are important for the Island”.

He goes on to say that on the same day he has a question to the chancellor, asking about employment and wealth creation on the Island.

