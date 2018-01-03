MP urges Islanders to think about switching electricity suppliers

The Isle of Wight MP is urging householders to think about switching electricity suppliers after new figures show take up on the Isle of Wight is lower than many other parts of the country.

Read and contribute to the 6 readers' comments ↓

electricity cables

This in from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely. Ed

Island MP Bob Seely is urging householders to think about switching electricity suppliers after new figures show take up on the Isle of Wight is lower than many other parts of the country.

Research from the Energy Switch Guarantee (ESG) found that only 11%, or 8004, of households on the Island switched electricity supplier between September 2016 and last August potentially saving up to £300 a year.

The highest switch rate was in Leeds North West at 23% but most switch rates were around the 15% mark, the figures showed.


OnTheWight Notice

We’ve personally had good experience with a company called Flipper, with them saving us a considerable amount of money on our energy bills in our first year of using them.

Their business constantly monitors the energy market, automatically switching you to the provider that gives you the best value for money, with no interruption in the electricity or gas supply. If they don’t save you more than £50 per annum, you don’t pay the yearly membership fee (£25).

Below is a referral link where, if you sign up, you get a 20% discount on the first year’s membership fee and we could get to save our next year’s membership fee. It’s not much, but it’s something.

Find out more at Flipper.

Information event
To help people switch, the Footprint Trust on the Island is holding a special event on Thursday 25th January from 9.30am to 12.30pm at Newport Congregational Church where residents can bring their bills and get advice on whether they should change supplier.

Bob said,

“The switch figures for the Island are a little disappointing and I would like to see more households looking into doing so.

“The process is now much easier and the Energy Switch Guarantee is a commitment by energy suppliers to make switching simple, speedy and safe.

“Just taking a few minutes to find out if there is a better deal is time well spent as the savings can be quite substantial. Also, after Christmas many people will be looking to budget and I do urge everyone to look into switching or go to the trust’s special event in Newport to find out more.”

Ray Harrington-Vail, The Footprint Trust’s National Heat Hero added:

“Switching energy suppliers is now very easy and can bring massive savings.

“It’s case of getting ahead of the price increases and shopping around for the best deal. Thankfully Ofgem regulated switching Websites, such as USwitch, make the process relatively easy.”

Image: Philippe Put under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 3rd January, 2018 12:42pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fVf

Filed under: Electricity, Featured, Government, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Utilities

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave a Reply

6 Comments on "MP urges Islanders to think about switching electricity suppliers"

Email updates?
Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
Caconym
Beware of switching if you have a smart meter. It is very likely that you will lose it’s “smart” features and you will have to revert to manual readings. Even the energy companies admit this is a problem. This from one energy suppliers advice page: **”If you’re switching to [us] and you have a smart meter, it will only keep its functionality if you’re switching from providers… Read more »
Vote Up5-1Vote Down
3, January 2018 2:10 pm
Simon Perry

We don’t have a smart meter so I don’t have first hand experience on this, but I found this FAQ on the Flipper site about Smart meters.

Vote Up10Vote Down
3, January 2018 5:07 pm
Steve Goodman

And at least one Islander urges the MP to think about switching his government’s hypocritical and unnecessarily expensive and suicidally environmentally damaging energy policies to the cheaper, cleaner, safer, more secure and long-term sustainable options available.

Vote Up6-5Vote Down
3, January 2018 2:51 pm
steephilljack

I switched to Good Energy about 2 years ago. All their electricity comes from renewable sources. Also, it’s time we had some wind farms on IOW

Vote Up00Vote Down
3, January 2018 6:09 pm
chartman

I just checked it out against Scottish power.Their (Flipper) claim was I would save ~£630 a year.That represents about a 50% saving. Now why am I sceptical ???

Vote Up00Vote Down
3, January 2018 4:47 pm
Simon Perry

Sceptical as to why Scottish Power would be charging so much money, or sceptical that Flipper would deliver those saving? :)

All I can tell you is that Flipper saved us many hundred of pounds. Perhaps give them a call, they’re helpful on the phone.

Vote Up10Vote Down
3, January 2018 5:02 pm
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*