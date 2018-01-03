MP urges Islanders to think about switching electricity suppliers

This in from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely. Ed

Island MP Bob Seely is urging householders to think about switching electricity suppliers after new figures show take up on the Isle of Wight is lower than many other parts of the country.

Research from the Energy Switch Guarantee (ESG) found that only 11%, or 8004, of households on the Island switched electricity supplier between September 2016 and last August potentially saving up to £300 a year.

The highest switch rate was in Leeds North West at 23% but most switch rates were around the 15% mark, the figures showed.



To help people switch, the Footprint Trust on the Island is holding a special event on Thursday 25th January from 9.30am to 12.30pm at Newport Congregational Church where residents can bring their bills and get advice on whether they should change supplier.

Bob said,

“The switch figures for the Island are a little disappointing and I would like to see more households looking into doing so. “The process is now much easier and the Energy Switch Guarantee is a commitment by energy suppliers to make switching simple, speedy and safe. “Just taking a few minutes to find out if there is a better deal is time well spent as the savings can be quite substantial. Also, after Christmas many people will be looking to budget and I do urge everyone to look into switching or go to the trust’s special event in Newport to find out more.”

Ray Harrington-Vail, The Footprint Trust’s National Heat Hero added:

“Switching energy suppliers is now very easy and can bring massive savings. “It’s case of getting ahead of the price increases and shopping around for the best deal. Thankfully Ofgem regulated switching Websites, such as USwitch, make the process relatively easy.”

