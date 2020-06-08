‘My Millennium’ exhibition revived by Quay Arts. Time to share your 2020 self portraits

The team at Quay Arts is thrilled to announce a new exhibition which is open to all to join in… a revival of the ‘My Millennium’ exhibition from twenty years ago.

Guinness Book of Records

In 2000, Quay Arts organised an ambitious project to fill the building with self-portraits of a generation of children.

As with many things we’ve done over the years, it started small (with a 10x10cm template) but as schools got on board and drawings, paintings and prints came flooding in, it grew to such an extent that the resulting exhibition, My Millennium, ended up in the Guinness Book of Records as the largest collection of self-portraits ever – 13,626.

Share your 2020 work

In 2020 we are inviting every Islander, of any age, to submit a self-portrait, in any medium, the only restriction being that it must be 10cmx10cm, as the original portraits were.

We want to make the Breakout Exhibition bigger and better than before, so we need you!

‘What’s at the end of your rainbow?’

We are also asking you to tell us ‘What’s at the end of your rainbow?’ – send us a few words to say what Breakout! means to you.

As a self-financed charity, Quay Arts relies on income from our trading activities to bring the arts to Islanders and we have set ourselves a target of raising £20,000 so that we can still be here for you when our own Breakout happens.

£1 donation with 20,000 artworks

We are asking for a donation of £1 from every person or household that takes part. If you can’t donate, we’d like you to enter anyway, just for the fun of it!

We don’t know when we will be able to put up the exhibition, but we are really looking forward to welcoming you to Quay Arts for this celebration of the spirit of our Island community.

Staff portraits

To kick start Breakout!, Quay Arts staff in furlough and working in isolation have submitted their own self-portraits. Can you recognise anyone?

How to take part

We want to collect as many self-portraits as possible. All we need you to do is fill in the entry form, your portrait and send it in!

We will be displaying a selection on an online gallery each week, up until when we are able to display the exhibition in our West Gallery.

For more information and to submit your portrait please go to Quay Arts Website.

This Exhibition is supported by Arts Council England.

News shared by Tayla on behalf of Quay Arts. Ed

Image: home_of_chaos under CC BY 2.0