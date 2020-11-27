Natasha Lambert and Blown Away crew doing well in Atlantic race

Inspirational Isle of Wight sailor, Natasha Lambert, and her crew who are now underway in their Atlantic ocean race, are doing well.

Tash and the crew set off from Gran Canaria on Sunday lunchtime, along with over 200 yachts, to take part in the ARC Atlantic Rally for Cruisers challenge.

Natasha has been helming the yacht from both sitting and standing position and “loving it all”.

Follow their progress

You can follow the progress via the Yellow Brick Tracker (they are marked in brown as Gary Lambert). Simply download the App for free and search for Blown Away in the ARC 2020 Race.

There are also updates on the MissIsle Blog, and of course the Facebook Page.

Show your support

During the challenge to sail across the Atlantic Ocean Tash is hoping to raise a target of £30,000 for three charities; the MissIsle Charity, The Ellen Macarthur Cancer Trust and The RNLI.

If you are able to show your support, please follow the link above.