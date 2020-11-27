Natasha Lambert and Blown Away crew doing well in Atlantic race

Follow the progress of Isle of Wight sailor Natasha Lambert, who is taking part in a cross-Atlantic challenge to raise money for the MissIsle Charity, The Ellen Macarthur Cancer Trust and The RNLI

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Natasha Lambert during the ARC challenge

Inspirational Isle of Wight sailor, Natasha Lambert, and her crew who are now underway in their Atlantic ocean race, are doing well.

Tash and the crew set off from Gran Canaria on Sunday lunchtime, along with over 200 yachts, to take part in the ARC Atlantic Rally for Cruisers challenge.

Natasha has been helming the yacht from both sitting and standing position and “loving it all”.

Follow their progress
You can follow the progress via the Yellow Brick Tracker (they are marked in brown as Gary Lambert). Simply download the App for free and search for Blown Away in the ARC 2020 Race.

There are also updates on the MissIsle Blog, and of course the Facebook Page.

Show your support
During the challenge to sail across the Atlantic Ocean Tash is hoping to raise a target of £30,000 for three charities; the MissIsle Charity, The Ellen Macarthur Cancer Trust and The RNLI.

If you are able to show your support, please follow the link above.

Friday, 27th November, 2020 10:28am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2o65

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Sailing, Youth

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*