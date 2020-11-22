Inspirational Isle of Wight sailor with cerebral palsy sets off on Atlantic Ocean race

Fingers crossed for the inspirational Isle of Wight sailor, Natasha Lambert, and her crew who are now underway in their Atlantic ocean race.

Tash was born with Athetoid Cerebral Palsy, which affects her limbs and confines her to a wheelchair. She sails using a clever ‘Sip and Puff’ system and has taken part in numerous challenges, such as single-handedly sailing around the Isle of Wight in 2012.

Day one

Tash and her crew have been preparing for the Atlantic challenge for some time and set off from Gran Canaria this lunchtime.

This footage from the ARC Atlantic Rally for Cruisers Facebook Page shows boats at the start line this lunchtime.

Show your support

During the challenge to sail across the Atlantic Ocean Tash is hoping to raise a target of £30,000 for three charities; the MissIsle Charity, The Ellen Macarthur Cancer Trust and The RNLI.

You can follow the action live via the Yellow Brick Tracker. Simply download the App for free and search for Blown Away in the ARC 2020 Race.

You can also follow the journey of Blown Away via the Miss Isle Facebook Page.

We’ll be keeping an eye on the action and update you when we can. In the meantime, best of luck to Tash and the Blown Away crew.