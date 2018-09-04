Nate Najar Jazz Trio: Catch them at Quay Arts before they head to Paris

World-class jazz artist, Nate Najar, returns to Quay Arts with his Trio later this month.

The audience (including us) were blown away by this American guitar virtuoso when he played at the Quay back in 2016 (check out the videos below for a flavour of what to expect).

Under Paris Skies

This time Nate will be playing tracks from his latest album, Under Paris Skies, before heading for a gig in Paris itself on the following Monday.

The album is due to be released later this week on Woodward Avenue Records and is described as a warm, soulful, multi-faceted recording reflecting Nate’s enduring love for the City of Lights. He says,

“Who doesn’t love Paris? I don’t know anyone who says they don’t want to go there, and if you’ve been, how could you not want to go back? I have a love affair with France, which is a wonderful, romantic place on every level. There is such a rich cultural history, with so much global influence. Paris has traditionally been the center of many movements in classical music, but there’s also an incredible legacy of pop and jazz music many Americans may not be familiar with.”

Where and when

You can experience Nate’s unique take on an eclectic variety of pop, jazz and classical songs on Friday 14th September.

He’ll be crossing the Solent and heading to Quay Arts in Newport with Calum Gourlay on bass and Matt Home on drums.

Book now

It’s not too late to grab your tickets for this Island performance. Tickets are priced at £12.50 and can be booked online through the Quay Arts Website or by calling 01983 822490.

Why not make an evening of it and dine beforehand at the Quay. The evening menu will be available from 5.30pm.

What to expect

To give you an idea of the range of the Nate Najar Trio, check out this sample of videos that demonstrates their mastery.

