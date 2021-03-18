National award for Hovertravel’s ‘Island Rescue service’

Hovertravel’s Island Rescue service has been recognised as 2020’s best Passenger Transport project by the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport.

In its 28th year, the awards ceremony was conducted virtually last night, with a thank you to all the key workers in the transport industry delivered by HRH, The Princess Royal.

Neil Chapman, managing director of Hovertravel, said,

“We are humbled to be recognised for our efforts to support the Isle Of Wight NHS and the local communities on either side of the Solent. “Our Island Rescue service would not have been possible without the support of Griffon Hoverwork and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency and we share this award together with all the engineers, pilots and crew of Hovertravel who continue to help save lives in this way.”

The award judges praised the engineering skill and the prompt regulatory approvals which brought this innovative service into operation in less than two weeks, remarking that “positive change is not always about huge passenger volumes and sometimes a small development can deliver a big difference”.

Neil adds,

“The service was born out of Covid, but alongside the improved outcomes for Isle of Wight patients, it delivers significant efficiencies for the Isle of Wight’s Ambulance service and is a permanent facility offered by Hovertravel.”

News shared by Stephen on behalf of Hovertravel. Ed