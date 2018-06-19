Need urgent health advice during the Festival weekend?

With the Isle of Wight Festival weekend just days away the Island’s NHS is reminding Islanders and visitors of the various services available to them should they need urgent health advice or treatment.

This includes:

Pharmacies can provide advice on minor conditions and can be accessed quickly, in confidence and without a wait to be seen. If you take prescription medication, it is important to check and make sure you have enough to see you through any holiday period.

NHS 111 is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week if you need to speak to someone urgently. 111 will carry out an assessment over the telephone and direct you to the best place to get treatment. This may include your local pharmacy, GP practice or the Urgent Care Service.

Festival Medical facilities are available on the IW Festival site throughout the weekend. These include a range of hospital and pharmacy services as well as the Festival welfare service.

Mental health support

Many people experience emotional health and wellbeing difficulties. To access mental health support, for adults or children, speak to your GP practice if they are open.

You can also contact:

Mental Health Crisis Advice: 01983 522214

Community Safe Haven: 03300 083888 or visit during opening hours 5pm-10pm Monday-Friday and 10am-10pm Weekends and bank holidays.

999 and the Emergency Department at St. Mary’s Hospital are for serious, life-threatening injuries and illnesses include loss of consciousness, heavy bleeding, severe chest pain or breathing difficulty, serious burns, strokes and persistent fits. Misuse of ambulance services can cost lives – think before you dial 999.

Use services sensibly

You can help services during IW Festival and over the summer period by using health and care services sensibly.

