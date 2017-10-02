Neil chosen for ‘best job in the UK fire service’

Following the announcement earlier in the year that Dave Curry, Chief Fire officer for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service (HFRS) and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (IWFRS), would be stepping down, a rigorous selection process has taken place to find his replacement.

After a decade with the service, Dave is stepping down and Neil Odin has been appointed to lead from the start of 2018.

Neil said:

“I am delighted to be taking on the role of chief officer for Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. “It is a position that I know carries great responsibility, as our service strives to make life safer for every resident. “Stepping into the shoes of someone as respected and admired as Dave will be a tough challenge, but I am confident I can bring a new perspective and insight to the role. “There is no doubt I take on the job at a time of great change in the fire service but I am looking forward immensely to the challenge of ensuring we continue to supply an exemplary service to our communities and to leading such a great organisation.”

Neil excelled during interviews

Councillor Gary Peace, Cabinet member for community safety and public protection, said:

“I am pleased to welcome Neil Odin as the new Fire Chief for the Isle of Wight. Neil knows the Island well, through his time with Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service and through our partnership with them. “I was involved in the recruitment process, where Neil excelled. I was able to ensure that the views of the Island were taken into account in this appointment and can reassure Island residents that the new Chief Fire Officer will continue to act in the best interests of the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service, and our residents. I am very happy with the appointment of Neil Odin to the post.”

Background

Neil joined the service as assistant chief in March 2012, having previously worked at West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service for more than 20 years.

Later as deputy chief and director of Service Delivery, covering Community Safety, Response and Resilience he was responsible for firefighting and frontline response, prevention, safe and well visits, business fire safety and community self-help plans.

The 44-year-old has a master’s degree in Business Administration and holds senior posts with the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) and the commercial arm of HFRS.

“The best job in the UK fire service”

In announcing his retirement earlier this year, Mr Curry described the Hampshire job as “the best job in the UK fire service”, and HFRS as “an organisation that has become one of the most respected and high-performing services in the UK”.