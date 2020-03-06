New accessible public toilets planned for Ventnor

New public toilets are proposed for the heart of Ventnor — providing the town’s only ‘accessible’ toilet facilities.

Ventnor Town Council has submitted plans to the Isle of Wight Council to construct toilets in the Central Car Park on High Street.

The block of three toilets will include two stalls and one disabled facility with a baby changing unit, will be located in the corner closest to Spring Hill.

Drawing of the proposed Ventnor toilets

The town council will decide next Monday whether or not to make the toilets pay-to-use if the application is granted.

Daunting slope only current option

David Bartlett, clerk at Ventnor Town Council, said it is the council’s commitment to improve the town centre.

He said,

“The absence of a central toilet facility is particularly for people with disabilities as the only public toilet with appropriate facilities is on Marlborough Road and approached by a daunting slope.”

The Marlborough Road toilets – which were lovingly restored a few years ago and feature fabulous tiled walls – have been closed to the public since December due to vandalism and damage in the flat above.

Comments on the application can be made from today (6th March).

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed