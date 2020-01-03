New contraflow system at St Mary’s roundabout now in force

The next phase of the St Mary’s Roundabout roadworks starts today (Friday 3rd January) and will see the introduction of a contraflow system.

This means traffic approaching from Cowes will be directed to the opposite side of the road from the point of the hospital to the roundabout.

From early January to late March, the contraflow will be in place for southbound traffic heading towards Newport.

The southbound contraflow

Then from April to mid June the contraflow will then switch to northbound traffic (Cowes-bound).