New contraflow system at St Mary’s roundabout now in force

The new contraflow system at St Mary’s roundabout comes into force today. OnTheWight has the details of where and how long it will run

The next phase of the St Mary’s Roundabout roadworks starts today (Friday 3rd January) and will see the introduction of a contraflow system.

This means traffic approaching from Cowes will be directed to the opposite side of the road from the point of the hospital to the roundabout.

From early January to late March, the contraflow will be in place for southbound traffic heading towards Newport.

The southbound contraflow
Then from April to mid June the contraflow will then switch to northbound traffic (Cowes-bound).

The northbound contraflow
Friday, 3rd January, 2020 9:50am

