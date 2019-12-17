St Mary’s Roundabout Roadworks: Details of next phase of works revealed

Residents are being advised of new traffic arrangements that will come into force in January for the next phase of the major improvement works to the St Mary’s junction in Newport.

A substantial amount of work has already been progressed since the scheme started at the end of September, including the removal of the main roundabout which will make way for a signalised junction.

Forest Rd, Dodnor Lane and Medina Way

Work to enable lane widening on Forest Road and facilitate the installation of high voltage cabling, BT and WightFibre ducts, lane widening work at the B&Q roundabout and Dodnor Lane and works to Medina Way have also been progressing well.

The current phase of work is on schedule for completion by 20th December 2019, when work will then pause for the Christmas and New Year period when all lanes will be re-opened to traffic and the roundabout marked out with cones.

Six months

The next phase of work, which is due to start in January 2020 and continue up to the Isle of Wight Festival in early June, will see new traffic arrangements in place.

New contraflow system

During this phase, to allow works to continue safely, a contraflow system — taking the traffic onto the opposite side of the carriageway — will be in place for traffic travelling on Medina Way, north of St Mary’s roundabout.

From early January to late March, the contraflow will be in place for southbound traffic heading towards Newport. It will then switch to a contraflow for northbound traffic (Cowes-bound).

Follow the signage

Signage will be in place to clearly direct vehicles, including those exiting from the hospital site onto Medina Way, which will exit via a feeder lane in a similar way to the current arrangements.

Rowland: “Remain grateful for everyone’s continued patience”

Colin Rowland, director of neighbourhoods for the Isle of Wight Council, said:

“We recognise that each phase of these works brings a different set of challenges for motorists to negotiate and that there could be delays, particularly at peak times, as people adjust to the new arrangements. “We hope that the maps and information that we are publishing in advance will help people to plan their journeys and we remain grateful for everyone’s continued patience as we progress this important junction improvement scheme.”

Residents and businesses in the vicinity of the scheme will once again receive letters advising them on the arrangements for this next phase of the work.

Pause during IW Festival

The new arrangements will continue up to the Isle of Wight Festival when works will once again pause for the period of the festival. Specific traffic management arrangements for the festival period will be published in advance of the event as usual.

Southbound Contraflow Map by Sally Perry on Scribd

Northbound Contraflow Map (002) by Sally Perry on Scribd