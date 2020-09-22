New Coronavirus measures could be in place for six months, says Prime Minister

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new series of measures in the fight to tackle the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19), which, he says, are likely to remain in place for six months.

Without immediate action, the Government’s medical and scientific advisors say there could be 50,000 new Covid-19 cases each day by mid-October, leading to 200 Covid-19 deaths per day by mid November.

New curfew for pubs and bars

From Thursday this week, pubs, bars and restaurants will have to stick to a 10pm curfew, with only table service being permitted.

The number of guests at weddings will be reduced from 30 to 15.

Face coverings in more places

The extended measures include the requirement of those working in hospitality and retail settings to wear face coverings, including those travelling in taxis.

Work from home

Despite advice to the contrary earlier in the month, the Government are now asking you to work from home if you can do.

Some of the ‘Rule of Six’ exemptions will be removed, such as for indoor team sports.

Fines

For those who don’t quarantine the £10,000 fines will now also be applied to businesses.

In addition, if you fail to wear a mask or break the Rule of Six the fine will double to £200.

Shielders

Those who were shielding earlier in the year are advised that they won’t need to shield again, unless they are in local lockdown areas.

The Prime Minister said,

“I am sorry this will affect many businesses just getting back on their feet, but we must act.”

