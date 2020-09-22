New Coronavirus measures could be in place for six months, says Prime Minister

Without immediate action, the nation could see 50,000 cases per day by mid-October say the medical and scientific officers. The PM says these measures could be in place for six months

Read and contribute to the 5 readers' comments ↓

boris johnson presenting the daily briefing

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new series of measures in the fight to tackle the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19), which, he says, are likely to remain in place for six months.

Without immediate action, the Government’s medical and scientific advisors say there could be 50,000 new Covid-19 cases each day by mid-October, leading to 200 Covid-19 deaths per day by mid November.

New curfew for pubs and bars
From Thursday this week, pubs, bars and restaurants will have to stick to a 10pm curfew, with only table service being permitted.

The number of guests at weddings will be reduced from 30 to 15.

Face coverings in more places
The extended measures include the requirement of those working in hospitality and retail settings to wear face coverings, including those travelling in taxis.

Work from home
Despite advice to the contrary earlier in the month, the Government are now asking you to work from home if you can do.

Some of the ‘Rule of Six’ exemptions will be removed, such as for indoor team sports.

Fines
For those who don’t quarantine the £10,000 fines will now also be applied to businesses.

In addition, if you fail to wear a mask or break the Rule of Six the fine will double to £200.

Shielders
Those who were shielding earlier in the year are advised that they won’t need to shield again, unless they are in local lockdown areas.

The Prime Minister said,

“I am sorry this will affect many businesses just getting back on their feet, but we must act.”

Follow more from the speech via the BBC Live Updates.

Tuesday, 22nd September, 2020 1:28pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nWu

Filed under: Featured, Government, Health, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

5 Comments on "New Coronavirus measures could be in place for six months, says Prime Minister"

newest oldest most voted
andy

Moonshot?

My arse!

Vote Up60Vote Down
22, September 2020 2:39 pm
Fenders
It had nothing whatsoever to do with protecting the people, the conservatives don’t care a jot about ‘the people‘, other than those who are contributing to the economy. It’s why they locked down too late and lifted sanctions too early, which is why we are now suffering a second wave, that stupidly is now going to effect the economy. As for so called protecting the most vulnerable… Read more »
Vote Up7-2Vote Down
22, September 2020 2:34 pm
kerry

If you want to know what an incompetent moron looks like, there it is, in the photograph accompanying this article.

Vote Up6-1Vote Down
22, September 2020 2:36 pm
Rhos yr Alarch

The biggest single thing that could be done is to limit unnecessary travel between areas of greater and lesser infection. This is especially true of islands – and at times of crisis like this we need to see our cross-Solent links as public services rather than commercial operations…

Vote Up1-1Vote Down
22, September 2020 2:36 pm
jon101

The Government want to murder, sorry I mean keep safe perfectly healthy people, they already know lockdown has caused the deaths more people than covid did. I told you, they were going to destroy small and medium sized businesses as well as cause the demise of the High Street. And now they are threatening the population with more deaths because that is exactly what a lockdown causes.

Vote Up5-8Vote Down
22, September 2020 1:41 pm

What readers say

See latest comments ...