New Daisy Bus and service secured for cancer patients thanks to fundraising efforts

Lorraine shares this latest news on behalf of Wessex Cancer Trust. Ed

A vital transport service for Island cancer patients has been boosted by the purchase of a new Daisy Bus – and a hugely successful fundraising appeal.

Grant funding has enabled Wessex Cancer Trust to buy the new vehicle and the incredible fundraising efforts of Islanders have also helped to ensure it is now funded well into 2020.

Funding cuts in 2017 had posed a threat to the service, which transports Islanders to their Portsmouth hospital appointments for free.

Thank you to supporters

To celebrate the arrival of the new vehicle and the success of the appeal, the charity is hosting a thank-you event for all supporters next Wednesday (20th February).

Taking place at the charity’s support centre in Lugley Street, Newport, the event will be held between 12pm and 2pm, with a speech and toast at 1pm.

Those attending include Island businesses and organisations that have been heavily involved in protecting the service.

Daisy Bus supporters

Among those supporting the service are the Island’s Freemasons and the IW Prostate Cancer Support Group, who raised thousands towards the appeal, and Hovertravel, which has donated 10% of its ticket fares from patients travelling across the water.

The new bus, which was funded by grants from the Clothworkers’ Foundation and Football for Cancer, will also be at the event.

Allen: Much to celebrate

Wessex Cancer Trust’s CEO, Cait Allen, said:

“We have been overwhelmed by the support of the Isle of Wight community over the past 14 months and we cannot thank you enough. “Island residents were understandably concerned at the prospect of losing the Daisy Bus, which is considered a lifeline for many, and they have rallied round to ensure it can continue to help Islanders when they need it most. “Being able to purchase a new minibus will help reduce our ongoing costs significantly, while also providing a more comfortable experience for patients travelling to the mainland for treatment. “We have much to celebrate and we’d love everyone that has supported the appeal to join us next Wednesday so we can say thank you in person.”

To maintain the future of the service for years to come, the charity is planning to host a dedicated Daisy Day annually, with more details to follow.

Show your support

If you’d like to donate to the Daisy Bus, please go to the Website or call our centre on 524186.