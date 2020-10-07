New dog and drinking orders to go before Isle of Wight cabinet tomorrow

Councillors have thrown their support behind the new public space protection orders (PSPOs) but questioned how it could be properly enforced.

The new PSPOs are set for approval tomorrow (Thursday 8th October) by the Isle of Wight Council’s cabinet and will make the control of dogs and drinking in public spaces more enforceable.

Restrictions being introduced relate to dogs on leads in cemeteries and fenced children’s play areas, with a new area included keeping dogs on leads at St Helens revetment.

More than 1,000 people responded to the council’s consultations on the proposed orders, with the majority in favour.

Bad owners not bad dogs

Councillors at the Isle of Wight Council’s corporate scrutiny committee meeting this week blamed bad owners rather than bad dogs and agreed it was a fine balance between keeping the Island as a dog-friendly destination for tourism, but also respecting the views of others.

Andre: Bespoke plan needed for some beaches

Cllr Debbie Andre said she felt the Island needed a bespoke plan for dog orders and was concerned over the blanket ban of dogs on certain beaches over the summer.

She suggested timeframes over the summer period when the beaches are empty that dogs could be allowed onto the beach.

She said:

“We cannot underestimate the tourism being a dog-friendly Island brings. As a dog owner, I don’t actually go on beaches when it is busy because it is too much hassle. “I would have like to have seen something that didn’t go quite so far as banning dogs on the beaches over the summer.”

Peace: Not our intention to force extra controls

Cabinet member for community safety, Cllr Gary Peace, said:

“It is not our intention to force extra controls onto anybody on this Island. “I fully appreciate we are a dog-friendly Island, that is where a lot of our tourism comes from and I don’t want to be restricting myself from walking my dog on the beach, let alone anyone else.”

No change to current enforcement

Questions were raised about how the rules were going to be enforced but Cllr Peace said nothing would change from the way the current orders are being enforced.

He said:

“We don’t have the limitless numbers of enforcement officers walking around. Unfortunately, it is down to people making reports, a little bit of peer pressure and education.”

When going to a vote, Cllr Andre didn’t support the paper, Cllr Julie Jones-Evans abstained, but all other members of the committee voted in favour.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: alexander_mueller_photolover under CC BY 2.0