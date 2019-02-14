New fencing planned to ‘counter issues of anti-social behaviour’

The council share this latest news. Ed

Special fencing in keeping with its parkside location is being planned for Lord Louis Library at Newport.

The fencing will be designed to help counter issues of anti-social behaviour around the library, bus station and Church Litten.

Shaping Newport

It follows the installation of improved lighting in the area and is in response to more than 900 comments received in the consultation phase of the regeneration project ‘Shaping Newport’.

The final design is yet to be agreed and in the interim, temporary fencing has been put up this week.

Jones: A short-term measure

Rob Jones, library service manager, said,

“We want to reassure people the fencing is just a short-term measure while we finalise something which combines sensitivity to the location, next to Church Litten park, with an element of security. “The problems with anti-social behaviour are well documented and have increased around the area in recent times. “We hope this approach will help to preserve it as a peaceful location for people to enjoy into the future.”

The new permanent fencing is expected to be fitted by April, should the temporary fencing prove effective.

