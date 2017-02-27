Originally scheduled to be in service by late March, the Isle of Wight council now say the Cowes floating bridge won’t be back in service until early May. Ed

The arrival of the new floating bridge moved a step closer recently, following a visit to its builders, Mainstay Marine, by the Welsh Government Economy Secretary.

Assembly Member Ken Skates recently visited Mainstay Marine, ahead of the firm finalising delivery details of the floating bridge chain ferry for use between Cowes and East Cowes.

It is anticipated that the ferry will transport more than 1.5 million pedestrians and 400,000 vehicles per annum. From design to delivery, the project will have taken 22 months. The ferry is scheduled for use in early May.

The new bridge will arrive late March and is scheduled to be put on the chains on Monday 3 April and this will be followed by trials, testing commissioning and extensive staff training from Tuesday 4 April. It would then commence in service early May.

Reason for delay

A council spokesperson said:

“The original intention was for the floating bridge to be in service by the end of March 2017, however this date was always subject to the programme submitted by the successful contactor for the slipway works, which itself is dependent on low water spring tides to enable the completion of the lower sections of the slipways. “Due to the tidal nature of the works, reconstruction to both slipways will not be completed until the end of March and this will be closely followed by works to the adjacent footways to improve pedestrian access. The bridge could then commence in service on early May.”

Fascinating watching the construction

Isle of Wight Council Executive member for transport and infrastructure, Councillor Ian Ward, said:

“We are looking forward to welcoming the sixth floating bridge to its permanent home, on the Isle of Wight. “Mainstay Marine has manufactured a floating bridge that will become iconic to residents and visitors alike. It has been fascinating watching the construction and development of the project.”

Mainstay Marine: Fantastic project to work on

Stewart Graves, managing director of Mainstay Marine, said: “The new ferry has been a fantastic project to work on, with many of our apprentices assisting with its construction.”

The ferry is the sixth floating bridge to operate between Cowes and East Cowes since 1859. Measuring 37m, 180 tonnes of steel was used to fabricate the hull – the equivalent of 250 cows.

Designed as a drive through, roll-on roll-off chain ferry with hydraulically operated loading and unloading ramps at each end of the vessel, the deck will have four lanes for vehicles with additional space for the stowage of motorbikes, scooters and bicycles. There will also be opportunities for companies to promote their businesses using the on-board advertising which includes poster frames, television screens in the passenger accommodation and the vessels hulls.

Increase in charges

As part of setting the Council’s Medium term Financial Plan it was agreed at Full Council to increase foot passenger charges; ‘pay as you go’ will increase from £1.00 to £1.50 whilst the rate for Saver Card holders will increase from £0.70 to £1.00.

To coincide with the new bridge coming into service, the Saver Card will be extended for use by vehicles and, as with the prices for foot passengers, drivers of vehicles holding Saver Card will be eligible for a considerable discount against the ‘pay as you go’ rates. Recognising that the cost of regular vehicle travel will be higher, an option to set up a Direct Debit is being introduced.

For additional information on the progress of the new bridge and developments on the Saver Card please visit the Website.

