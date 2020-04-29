New interim CEO for Wessex Cancer Trust during Coronavirus crisis

Wessex Cancer Trust has announced that Peter Towler will become its new interim CEO when Cait Allen leaves the charity for a new position in June.

Peter is currently one of the charity’s trustees and is stepping in on an interim basis until the Covid-19 situation eases and a permanent CEO can be found. He will take up this new role on 26th May.

40 years as a barrister

Now retired, Peter practised as a barrister for 40 years from chambers in Southampton. He is a Vice President and former Trustee of Hampshire Cricket, the Winchester Diocesan Ambassador for the Children’s Society, a member of the Court of Assistants and Immediate Past Upper Bailiff of the Worshipful Company of Weavers.

He is married to a retired GP. Their daughter was successfully treated for cancer as a teenager.

Towler: A huge honour to be asked

Speaking about his new role, Peter said:

“It is a huge honour to be asked to take on this role at such an important time for the charity and I would like to thank my fellow trustees for placing their faith in me. Clearly the current circumstances are particularly challenging for all charities and Wessex Cancer Trust is certainly facing its own challenges. “I am looking forward to working with an excellent team of staff and volunteers as we look to secure the immediate future and develop a new vision for 2021 and beyond.”

Rinaldi: Thank to Cait Allen for “strong leadership”

Announcing the appointment, Barry Rinaldi, Chairman of Wessex Cancer Trust, said:

“Clearly our priority at the moment is making sure anyone living with cancer in Hampshire, Dorset and the Isle of Wight continues to get the support they need during what is a particularly anxious time for them. “Peter already knows Wessex Cancer Trust extremely well through his role as a trustee and he has a huge amount of charity and leadership experience which will be invaluable during this difficult time. “He will also be instrumental in helping us to recruit a permanent CEO when the lockdown measures have eased. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank Cait Allen for her strong leadership over the past five years.”

To access cancer support during the Covid-19 pandemic, visit the Website.

Your support needed

With most of the charity’s fundraising or events postponed or cancelled, it has set up a Just Giving page to raise money so it can continue to be there for as many local people living with cancer as possible. To make a donation visit the Just Giving Page.

Wessex Cancer Trust supports 11,000 people every year through its four cancer support centres which provide a drop-in service, professional counselling, complementary therapies, activities, support groups and courses. It also runs outreach services, popular Sing for Life choirs and transport on its Daisy Buses to help patients to get to their hospital appointments.

Lorraine shares this latest news on behalf of Wessex Cancer Trust. Ed