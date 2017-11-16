New Isle of Wight homes should favour the community, not developers, says MP

Isle of Wight MP, Bob Seely told the housing minister this week that he is unhappy with government housing targets and says new Isle of Wight homes should favour the community and not developers.

In a meeting with the minister, Alok Sharma, in Westminster this week, Bob said houses need to be built for young people and for social housing, plus starter homes and some sheltered housing.

Bob said,

“It was a constructive meeting with the minister where I said the Island wants small scale development sensitive to our communities and environment and we don’t want or need speculative housing development.

“I also told him we need a jobs agenda on our island and I would be meeting with the chief planning officer in England in due course to take my concerns to him.

“Housing of the right type is a major issue across the UK and on our Island too and the Government needs to get it right. The minister listened to my views and took them on board.”

Suruk the Slightly Miffed

Scarily, I find myself in agreement with his Bobness, here.

He needs to start right here with his own Council and their plans to build 3000 Band D homes by 2020 (with no plans for social or more affordable Band A, B, C).

16, November 2017 2:21 pm
