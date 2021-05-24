New machines that process twice as many Isle of Wight blood tests Wallace and Gromit

On the anniversary of the broadcast of the first Wallace and Gromit film last week, ‘Wallace and Gromit’ is the latest addition to the Pathology service at St Mary’s Hospital.

This clever duo are state-of-the-art Ortho Vision analysers which run blood grouping and antibody screening tests for people in hospital, as well as people who are sent for a blood test by their GP.

Can process twice as many blood tests

The analysers went live on 1st April and are improving the quality of service provided for Island patients. They are able to process twice as many blood tests, with accuracy and precision, meaning hospital staff can get blood supplies to patients much quicker.

Wallace and Gromit operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, processing over 1,000 blood samples every month and allowing the Biomedical Scientists to focus on more complex work.

White: Wallace and Gromit fitted nicely

Emily White, Transfusion Laboratory Manager at St. Mary’s Hospital says the investment in pathology equipment is improving efficiency, quality and safety for patients and staff,

“We are really pleased to be able to continually improve the blood testing service we provide. Our new blood transfusion analysers are incredibly efficient and will save many hours of time previously spent testing and reporting results. We are able to get even quicker results and blood supplies for our patients which is brilliant news. “We like to give our equipment names rather than referring to long numbers and Wallace and Gromit fitted nicely. “Next year the Pathology service will be introducing a new laboratory information system which will have the capability of linking with other hospitals and tests that are sent off Island will digitally download into the system making the whole process much quicker.”

Over the past 12 months the Biomedical Sciences team has been working 24 hours a day, seven days a week to process additional Covid-19 tests.

White: Incredibly proud of what our staff have achieved

Emily White continued,

“The Covid-19 pandemic has really put a spotlight on pathology and we’ve had to work differently to cope with the additional demands on the service and ensure the workplace remains safe and I am incredibly proud of what our staff have achieved over the past 12 months.”

News shared by Isle of Wight NHS Trust, in their own words. Ed