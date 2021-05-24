Isle of Wight beekeepers raise awareness of the importance of bees on World Bee Day

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Orchard House care home in Newport were buzzing when they celebrated World Bee Day on Thursday 20th May.

Created by the UN, World Bee Day is an annual global event raising awareness of the importance of bees and beekeeping for the survival of our ecosystems. Three out of four food crops across the globe rely on bees and other pollinators but those pollinators are under threat from human activities.

All had a bee-rilliant time

Residents had a bee-rilliant time meeting a local bee keepers, Terri and Carol from the Ark Park Apiary who gave a fascinating talk about their bees, the history of beekeeping and also brought along their own Isle of Wight honey for a tasting.

Joan, a resident said,

“I have always found bees fascinating, they really are marvellous little creatures. We had such an interesting day today, I loved the bee keeper talk and sampling all the local honey, it was absolutely delicious!”

Fleming: Important to look after all our wildlife

General Manager, Kim Fleming, said,

“Our residents all love to watch the wildlife in our garden so they were only too happy to help plant some bee-friendly flowers after the beekeepers’ talk to attract more bees and butterflies in. “It is so important to look after all our wildlife, but especially to help protect our bee population given their importance in the food chain.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

News shared by Alison on behalf of Orchard House, Barchester Healthcare. Ed