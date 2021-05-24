Steve’s tour of the Isle of Wight tips the hat to supporters of Isolation Artcards

NHS worker, musician and artist, Steve Double, started publishing local artist postcards as ‘Isolation Art’ during the first Lockdown.

As stocks of holiday postcards dwindled he replaced the racks in post offices and shops with Isolation Artcards created from work donated by nine Isle of Wight artists, and printed by the NHS as other small printers closed.

Steve explains,

“All kinds of businesses were able to include free local artist postcards with online orders across the world and locally from bakeries, craft shops, record dealers, clothes and candlestick makers. Libraries, NHS, Isle of Wight council staff stayed safe and sent a postcard.”

He went on to add,

“Sponsors supported the distribution of free geranium plants to elderly residents by Age UK IW, grown by people with disabilities employed at Care In The Garden. Five series of 5,000 postcards have been published.”

Supporters

Unison Healthcare and IW council branches, Corries Cabin Cowes, Wight Aid, Newport and Carisbrooke Community Council, Ben Rouse Financial Management Services of Newport, The High Sheriff Coronavirus Crisis Appeal have all supported the project.

Steve finished by saying,