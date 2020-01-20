New portrait exhibition brings community together in unexpected ways

The latest exhibition at Monkton Arts, opens today (Monday 20th January) and will be running for the next two weeks.

The exhibition, titled Fifty Familiar Faces is a photography exhibition consisting of fifty black and white portraits of residents living in the community surrounding Monkton Arts. It highlights the pride the folk have in living in this tightly-knit community.

Further bonding of community

The setting up of the ‘project’ has had the effect of further bonding the community.

It has also been instrumental in getting people talking about the project, as well as their telling stories about themselves, and – in many instances – their fascinating lives.

Chance to learn more about fellow residents

The project has also engaged photographers within the community who were invited to take the photographs. They were able to chat with, and learn about the lives of this interesting community, which it was discovered was full of artists and creative individuals.

The opportunities afforded the photographers helped them grow in confidence as photographers as they immersed themselves in the project.

Jenna Sabine said,

“We, at Monkton Arts are delighted to be hosting this wonderful photographic exhibition, and are especially appreciative of the very generous grant from the Ryde Town Council to enable us to do so.”

Where and when

“Fifty Familiar Faces” runs from Monday 20th January to Saturday 1st February 2020. Monkton Arts can be found in East Street, Ryde.

It is open 10am to 5pm Mondays to Saturdays.