New programme teaches young people with learning difficulties ‘Skills for Life’

St Catherine’s School is running Skills for Life, a life skills pilot programme for young people with learning difficulties aged 19 to 25.

Funded by Island Roads’ Isle of Wight Foundation the programme focuses on skills such as independent travel; money handling; cooking; personal care; personal safety; household management and managing appointments.

With over 30 years’ experience working with young people with learning difficulties and supporting them to live independently, St Catherine’s is graded Outstanding by Ofsted for the residential care it delivers, which incorporates its life skills programme.

Essential skills for day-to-day life

Jane Marriot, Head of Care said,

“Skills for Life is an opportunity for young people to develop skills that are essential to day-to-day life in a fun, friendly environment with our experienced staff. “The programme will run over a six months period, but young people can pick and choose the weeks they attend, so they can focus on key areas. We would like to thank the Isle of Wight Foundation for their help to fund this much-needed programme.”

Where and when

Skills for Life will run at the school’s centre in Ventnor each Thursday from 1st November 2018 from 9am to 1pm each week at a cost of £10 per session.

For more information contact Susan Graves on 01983 852722 or susan@stcatherines.org.uk

Image: mayoi under CC BY 2.0